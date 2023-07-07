ENHYPEN World Tour 'FATE' in the US 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

ENHYPEN has excited fans by unveiling the highly anticipated schedule for the K-pop group's upcoming FATE world tour in 2023. The announcement comes just months after their successful MANIFESTO tour, cementing the septet's status as one of the top K-pop acts in the industry.

ENHYPEN aims to solidify its global presence in the USA and move towards continuing its meteoric rise in more countries globally. The tour promises to deliver breathtaking performances, showcasing the group's boundless energy and charisma.

Adding to the tour's excitement, the South Korean boy band has released its latest highly anticipated mini-album, DARK BLOOD.

Tickets go on sale July 19 via TicketMaster. Those who can't get the tickets can buy them from alternative sites such as StubHub, where tickets are 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.

ENHYPEN's FATE World Tour will begin in Seoul and end in Chicago

The concert starts in Seoul on July 29, 2023, and will mark the beginning of ENHYPEN's months-long tour. After visiting several cities across South Korea and America, the group will finally wrap up their world tour with their Chicago concert on October 22, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

July 29-30, 2023 – Seoul, Korea – KSPO Dome

September 2-3, 2023 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

September 13-14, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

October 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Dignity Health Sports Park

October 10, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

October 13, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 14, 2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 18-19, 2023 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

October 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2020

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed through the reality survival show called I-LAND. The group is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation) and CJ ENM.

The group comprises seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with their mini-album titled Border: Day One and the lead single Given-Taken.

Since its debut, the boy band has gained significant recognition, including various awards and accolades. They received the Best Rookie Group award at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, the Best New Male Artist award at the 2020 Melon Music Awards, and the Best New Male Artist award at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The group has also succeeded on music shows, winning multiple awards for their songs, such as Given-Taken, Drunk-Dazed, and Fever. Their wins on these programs showcase their popularity and success in the South Korean music industry.

In terms of chart achievements, ENHYPEN's debut mini-album Border: Day One topped the Billboard World Albums chart in December 2020. Additionally, their second mini-album, Border: Carnival, also reached the top spot on the same chart in May 2021.

With a strong presence on social media and digital platforms, the group has amassed a large following. They have a significant presence on platforms like YouTube, where their music videos and content attract millions of views and engagement from fans worldwide.

ENHYPEN's debut and subsequent achievements have solidified the band's position as one of the rising K-pop groups. Their talent, charisma, and strong fanbase continue to propel them to further success, both in South Korea and internationally.

