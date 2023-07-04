“Going down in history”: ZEROBASEONE breaks 26-year-old K-pop boy group record by crossing one million debut album pre-orders, fans exhilarated

Boys Planet’s yet-to-debut project group ZEROBASEONE became the first boy group in K-pop to record over one million pre-orders in 26 years. The last male idol group to do so was first-generation icons SECHSKIES in 1997. The nine-member group is also the fastest to achieve this feat, having done so in just 13 days.

On July 4, 2023, Genie Music, the official distributor of the group’s debut mini-album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, announced that the album had raked in 1.08 million pre-orders.

These are stock pre-orders and not sale numbers, which means that these are the number of stocks produced before the album releases while calculating fan demand based on various factors such as the number of pre-orders by fans and other things.

🍒🍟 @jiwoongfans 5th gen leaders and the first boy group debut million seller in 26 years THAT'S ZEROBASEONE. they're going down in history 5th gen leaders and the first boy group debut million seller in 26 years THAT'S ZEROBASEONE. they're going down in history https://t.co/jAxKTf6fpF

Boys Planet is an idol survival reality show created as the male-equivalent sequel to Girls Planet 999, which created Kep1er. The series gradually gained popularity during its broadcast from February to April 2023. It ultimately created the project boy group ZEROBASEONE comprising Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin.

ZEROBASEONE fans celebrate as the group sets yet another historical K-pop record with one million pre-order sales for a debut album

’ @vinsuaIz “ZEROBASEONE have surpassed 1 million sales with their debut album. They are the first boy group to break this record in 26 years.” “ZEROBASEONE have surpassed 1 million sales with their debut album. They are the first boy group to break this record in 26 years.” https://t.co/6CoicvSW4Z

Project Boy Group ZEROBASEONE’s popularity is no joke, and sales numbers, airport arrivals, and many other things reflect it well. From breaking an impressive record in China (considered a tough K-pop market) as the highest first-day pre-ordered album by any K-pop idol group, the Boys Planet group is only making waves for their star power.

Most recently, on July 4, ten days before their debut, ZEROBASEONE’s fandom helped them break a nearly three-decade-long pre-order record. After SECHSKIES in 1997, the nine-member group became the first boy group to surpass one million pre-orders for a debut album. The yet-to-debut team’s official distributor announced that YOUTH IN THE SHADE, the debut mini-album, had surpassed 1.08 million pre-orders in 13 days.

The Boys Planet group is now also the fastest K-pop group to achieve one million pre-orders for their debut album and the first-ever K-pop group to achieve the million-seller title in their debut era itself, i.e., while still promoting their debut.

Fans mentioned how they had an ego boost after looking at the update and celebrated the news with fellow ZEROSES (fandom name). They also hyped up the group’s debut even more by posting video edits and more.

✧˚ @bin_shining Almost 3 decades.. Kpop industry waited for 26 years to finally have another boy group to sell a million debut album copies! Thank you ZEROBASEONE for existing!!! Almost 3 decades.. Kpop industry waited for 26 years to finally have another boy group to sell a million debut album copies! Thank you ZEROBASEONE for existing!!!

IZAK🪐 RICKY'S BF @QUEERCKY



@koreansales_twt To put how insane this is into perspective, not a single member of ZB1 was even alive 26 years ago @koreansales_twt To put how insane this is into perspective, not a single member of ZB1 was even alive 26 years agohttps://t.co/VoHEtOpBCU

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE also cemented their names in history after Chinese trainee Zhang Hao became the first foreigner to bag a center position in a K-pop idol group and rank number one in a K-pop survival show.

The 23-year-old music prodigy's popularity and the promise of a Zhang Hao solo song in the debut album also attracted Chinese fans, breaking the record for the highest first-day pre-order sales of any K-pop idol group in China.

ZEROBASEONE will debut with mini album YOUTH IN THE SHADE on July 10 at 6 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes