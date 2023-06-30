Meet the six Boys Planet trainees who will reportedly debut in a new project group

While the survival variety show might have reached its conclusion with the formation of ZEROBASEONE, some of the previously eliminated Boys Planet trainees will reportedly debut as a new group under Jellyfish Entertainment. The group is set to debut by the end of this year, making fans reasonably excited to see their favorite contestants from the show again.

Joy News24 revealed that WAKEONE Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment reached an agreement and decided that Lee Jeong-hyeon, Park Han-bin, Yoo Seung-eon, Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, and Ji Yun-seo will be part of the new group. The lineup is open to introducing more members, creating a very interesting lineup at its onset.

All you need to know about the six Boys Planet trainees who will debut in a new group: Final ranks, agencies, and more

1) Park Han-bin

By ranking at number 11 on Boys Planet, Park Han-bin narrowly missed the chance to debut with ZEROBASEONE. A trainee with WAKEONE Entertainment, Han-bin has previously participated in the 2021 audition show by SBS called LOUD. However, he did not move past the first round.

Born on March 1, 2002, Han-bin developed a major fanbase after his performance of Hot Sauce and his leadership skills throughout the episodes of the MNet idol show.

2) Lee Jeong-hyeon

Another of the Boys Planet trainees from WAKEONE Entertainment, Lee Jeong-hyeon ranked 15th during the finale of the show. He was a part of the pre-debut group Daily H Boys but did not debut with TRENDZ, and later joined the survival show.

Twenty years of age, Jeong-hyeon celebrates his birthday on September 11 and recently went viral for his S-Class challenge with Mun Jung-hyun, who is also supposed to be part of the unnamed K-pop group.

3) Mun Jung-hyun

After he ranked 29th in the eighth episode, Mun Jung-hyun became one of the Boys Planet trainees from WAKEONE Entertainment to not join the debut lineup of the show.

He may have just turned eighteen on March 31 this year, but he already has a handful of acting credits to his name, having made his debut in the 2014 film Boy Meets a Stranger. Jung-hyun was last seen acting in 2017's Bluebeard, where he played the supporting character of Young-hoon.

4) Park Ji-hoo

When he was one of the Boys Planet trainees, Park Ji-hoo was under H1GHR Music, having joined the company only one year prior. However, the 16-year-old is now a trainee with WAKEONE, a reveal that surprised many fans.

Ji-hoo ranked 33rd in the eighth episode of the Mnet idol reality show, thereby getting eliminated and losing his chance to debut with ZEROBASEONE. His rap in Limousine, along with his rage at being edited out of the first few episodes of the show, drew a lot of attention. Moreover, he was one of the most popular participants.

5) Yoo Seung-eun

19-year-old Yoo Seung-eon from Yuehua Entertainment was another Boys Planet trainee who narrowly missed taking a spot on the debut lineup released by the show. A fan of SEVENTEEN, he performed their songs Very Nice and Home for two of his evaluation challenges, subsequently going viral in the CARAT fandom.

Despite being recogniszed for his live vocals early on, Seung-oen dropped to number 16 in the final episode and could not make his debut after the show ended.

6) Ji Yun-seo

Wrapping up this list of Boys Planet trainees is Ji Yun-seo from Yuehua Entertainment. Born on October 15, 2004, the trainee idol drew attention after it was revealed on social media that he was related to TWICE's Nayeon when old pictures with the POP idol surfaced. Jun-seo was eliminated from the show during the eighth after he ranked 41st.

There has been no date fixed that will determine when these former Boys Planet trainees make their debut, but the anticipation has started building about the lineup. The four trainees from WAKEONE Entertainment will also be holding a fan meeting at the Cube Link Art Center in Seoul, and this has received mixed views from fans because many former participants left the company following Boys Planet.

