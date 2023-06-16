Create

“StayMoas are winning so bad today”: Stray Kids’ Changbin and TXT’s Yeonjun’s S-Class dance challenge video takes over the internet

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jun 16, 2023 14:39 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Changbin and TXT's Yeonjun post the S-Class TikTok challenge (Images via Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC, @Stray_Kids and TikTok/@txt.bighitent)

Stray Kids’ Changbin and TXT’s Yeonjun, known as The Darlingz duo, flaunted their friendship by posting the S-Class dance challenge on TikTok on June 16, 2023. The STAY and the MOA fandom went into an uproar as soon as the videos were posted. While JYP Entertainment chose a formal caption, BIGHIT MUSIC and TXT decided to offer fans some details, such as how slippery the road was.

Although fans joked about the low quality of the dance video, they were majorly excited to see the two best friends together filming challenges.

Staymoas are winning so bad today twitter.com/translatingTXT…

Born in the same year of 1999, Stray Kids’ Changbin, TXT’s Yeonjun, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, and SEVENTEEN’s Dino are one of the most popular friendship squads in the K-pop industry. They have provided fans with their friendship “crumbs” (or small interactions or mentions) in multiple interviews and shows.

Stray Kids’ Changbin and TXT’s Yeonjun melt fans’ hearts with their S-Class dance challenge

ITS THE DARLINGZ AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA twitter.com/Stray_Kids/sta…

Fourth-generation K-pop idol groups may compete for achievements and higher sales on the outside, but inside, they share deeper bonds with their artist-friends. One such example of a friendship is Stray Kids’ Changbin and TXT’s Yeonjun. The duo have been friends since their trainee years and are lovingly called The Darlingz. While the former debuted with Start Kids in 2018, the latter entered the industry with TXT in 2019.

Despite the fandoms being at each other's throats, little incidents or clips of Changbin and Yeonjun's interactions have also united the STAY and MOA fans. Similarly, fans received another memorable interaction in the form of the S-Class dance challenge filmed by The Darlingz. S-Class is the title track of Stray Kids’ latest full-length album, 5-STAR.

Let da war be overrrr twitter.com/txtarchivee/st…

While many gushed over the duo’s TikTok challenge, others joked about the quality of the video. All recent S-Class dance videos have been of high quality while being filmed in practice rooms. However, fans hilariously commented that Changbin and Yeonjun seemingly recorded the challenge on the streets. In addition, fans obsessed over the Stray Kids rapper piggybacking the TXT member.

Darlings together?? Weren't ateez in the hybe building too that time?? twitter.com/txtarchivee/st…
Ngl, this Yeonbin is also kinda cute twitter.com/txtarchivee/st… https://t.co/pwLqCG3pmp
not changbin giving a piggyback to yeonjun 😭💔 https://t.co/Pn4zMvSqXE
In the tiktok it looks like Changbin and Yeonjun were casually hanging out and suddenly one of them came up with the idea of filming the tiktok, my 99 liners </3
Div 1 called changbin and yeonjun in the middle of their dinner and told them to film the challenge https://t.co/1QlHvvoXxR
changbin posted the full cover !! our darlingz are so cute <3[ #CHANGBIN #YEONJUN ] https://t.co/c2LdLBHehY
why did they get practice rooms for everyone but made changbin and yeonjun do the challenge in the back alleys of Seoul😭😭https://t.co/8Uh1CIATrM
OH MY GOD???? GUYS???? IT HAPPENED WE GOT CHANGBIN WITH TWO OF HIS BESTIES SOYEON AND YEONJUN IN THE SAME DAY https://t.co/qhOU2xVE1P
yeonjun rapping at the end is so cuteee twitter.com/translatingtxt…

Recent updates on Stray Kids and TXT

Stray Kids recently showed incredible success with 5-STAR. After breaking stock pre-order records, the album also created history as the second best-selling album in K-pop history as per Hanteo charts data of June 11, 2023. The 5-STAR album’s 4.6 million sales were bested only by the 4.8 million sales of SEVENTEEN’s album, FML.

The eight-member group's upcoming schedules include performing at the KCON LA 2023 and embarking on the 5-STAR Dome Tour.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈)5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special2023.09.30 (SAT)2023.10.01 (SUN)@ KSPO DOME (올림픽체조경기장)#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#5_STAR#5_STAR_DOMETOUR#5_STAR_DOMETOUR_Seoul_Special#YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/zk04iR1ZKX

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, recently announced a comeback with a summer single release in July. Many speculate it to be the collaboration with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder that producer Bang Si-hyuk teased about earlier in the month.

Bang Si-hyuk shared a clip of Tedder and the TXT members working in a recording studio. The quintet's last comeback was in January with the mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION and its title track, Sugar Rush Ride.

