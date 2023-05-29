Is Taylor Swift hinting at her next two re-recorded albums 1989 and Reputation in the Karma music video? Easter eggs explored

Taylor Swift recently released a new music video for the song Karma featuring Ice Spice. The video was hailed for its stunning visuals and Ice Spice's catchy rap performance. Karma gained millions of views in a day, making it one of the most anticipated music videos of the year.

However, fans were also quick to point out some Easter eggs in the music video about the release of Swift's re-recorded albums 1989 and Reputation albums.

These potential hidden clues have sparked a frenzy among Swifties. From subtle visual references to past album covers and cryptic lyrics hinting at hidden messages, fans have taken to social media to decode the latest music video.

It's certainly possible that Swift is planning to release the re-recorded versions of 1989 and Reputation soon, as fans have been waiting for the albums for a long time. As the anticipation continues to build, Swift's devoted followers eagerly await the unveiling of her next musical chapter.

Taylor Swift fans have been on the lookout for Easter eggs in the singer's music videos for years, and her new music video for Karma featuring Ice Spice is no exception. Some fans believe that the video contains Easter eggs, and Swift is planning to re-record her albums 1989 and Reputation.

One of the most common Easter Eggs in the music video sees Swift display a Roman number in the opening scene.

At the bottom of a statue, fans noticed the Roman numerals 1989 written, referencing her album of the same name. This cleverly hidden detail serves as an Easter egg for her fans, who speculate the release of the re-recorded version of the 1989 album soon.

Additionally, Taylor Swift includes another intriguing Easter egg at the end of the Karma music video. She can be seen pointing to two Roman numerals with her thumbs and is also seen wearing two different nail polish colors on each thumb.

The thumb with the blue nail polish points out to the Roman numeral VII and it represents the number seven, which could imply an August 2023 release date for an album. Similarly, her thumb with black nail polish points to the Roman numeral II, which represents the number two, hinting at a potential February 2024 release date.

These hidden details have sparked speculation among her fans. The intricate symbolism adds an element of excitement to her dedicated fan base.

Furthermore, in another scene of the music scene, Swift is seen performing under five light bulbs. Fans believe the number five indicates information about her fifth album, 1989. This Easter egg has made fans speculate that Swift will release her fifth album 1989 in August 2023, while Reputation will likely come out soon in February 2024.

In addition to these Easter eggs, some of the scenes in the music video also seem to be inspired by the 1980s and 2010s. This could be a way for Swift to pay tribute to these two eras, while also giving fans clues about what her re-recorded albums might sound like.

This will not be the first time Taylor Swift remastered her previous albums. The first re-recording, Fearless (Taylor's Version), was released on April 9, 2021. It was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over 800,000 copies in its first few weeks.

If Swift does re-record 1989 and Reputation, it would be a major event in the music industry. 1989 was one of the best-selling albums of all time, and Reputation was a critical and commercial success. A re-recording of these albums would be a chance for Swift's fans to revisit her past work and give it a new lease on life.

However, Swift is yet to make an official announcement about the re-recorded versions of 1989 and Reputation.

Fans share reactions and speculations about new Karma music video

After the release of the new Karma music video, fans took to social media to share their excitement about Taylor Swift's new clip, while others began to speculate about the Easter eggs it contained.

Taylor Swift is re-recording her albums after Scooter Braun acquired her masters in a $300m deal

In a surprising move, Taylor Swift announced on June 30, 2019, that she would be re-recording her first six albums after Scooter Braun bought the masters to her back catalog.

Scooter Braun, a music manager who has worked with artists like Justin Bieber and Kanye West, acquired the masters to Swift's first six albums in a $300 million deal with Big Machine Records, Swift's former record label. Taylor Swift's 1989 and Reputation albums were both released under Big Machine Records. In 2019, after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records, they gave him the rights to Swift's masters for both albums.

Swift has said that she plans to re-record her first six albums in order to own her master. She has also said that she will donate all of the proceeds from the re-recordings to charity.

After the first re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor's Version), was released on April 9, 2021, Taylor Swift released her second re-recording, Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12, 2021. It was also a critical and commercial success, debuting in first place on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over 1.2 million copies in its first week.

Fans now await an official announcement about the re-release of 1989 and Reputation, which they speculate will release in 2023 or 2024, respectively.

