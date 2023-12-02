Fans swoon over Enhypen’s latest magazine pictorial for Vogue: “They ate and slayed” 

On November 28, 2023, Vogue Arabia shared various pictures of Enhypen as the K-pop boy band featured in the magazine's music issue. The group's seven members include leader Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and the youngest member, Ni-ki.

Vogue Arabia has shared the official images of the group members via their official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

After witnessing the new pictorials, Engenes (the name of Enhypen’s fanbase) was excited and circulated the pictures throughout various social media platforms. Fans are happy with the new pictorials of the K-pop band, and they have expressed their excitement accordingly.

Fans have expressed that the members look good in their outfits, with user @AaliyahLyn3 saying, "They ate and slayed."

"Extremely attractive Visuals": Engenes swooned by the new visuals of Enhypen for Vogue Arabia

Enhypen is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show I-LAND. This K-pop boy band gained immense popularity and has become one of the best-selling K-pop groups of their generation. Engenes loves their music and live performances due to the band member's emotional depth and captivating visuals.

It has been only three years since their official debut, but the group's popularity has reached its peak and gained huge success. Just a month ago, Enhypen had its first project in the Middle East, featuring as the headliner of the Hyperound K-Fest in Abu Dhabi. And just before arriving in the UAE, the K-pop boy band had their first Vogue photoshoot for the cover of Vogue Arabia.

In the photos, the members are wearing outfits from Prada and Arabian brands like Elie Saab and Georges Hobeika. According to Engenes, the members' attractive visuals are a bonus to their amazing music and are perfectly highlighted in the pictorial.

Many fans have sent supporting messages and complimented them with comments and posts on X. Below are fans' reactions taken from X.

Enhypen's exclusive interview with Vogue Arabia

During the photoshoot, Vogue conducted an interview with the K-pop band, where they discussed their journey as a team and as rising artists. The band members mentioned in the interview that the support of fans has been a huge part of their success, as positivity from them is an essential driving force for them. The group said to Vogue Arabia,

"Engenes love is a huge part of the driving force. It feels like maybe we say it too often sometimes, so I’m worried it doesn’t sound genuine, but it’s just what’s true."

While speaking on the same, the team also mentioned that sometimes negative comments like trolling comments and criticism can be very hard on them and they face difficulty managing their emotional reactions.

Jungwon said,

"I think I dwell on negative comments sometimes, especially if it’s something I also think about myself from time to time, but I am able to overlook trolling or groundless criticism."

Similarly, other members also shared their feelings during the interview. The complete interview with Enhypen is available on Vogue Arabia's official website.