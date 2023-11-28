Fans gush over Enhypen’s look for 2023 MAMA Awards: “THE FACE CARD OH MY GOD

The 2023 MAMA Awards are currently taking place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The prestigious night will be going on from November 28, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Today's ceremony commenced at 6 pm KST (Korean Standard Time) with multiple A-lister celebrities marking their appearance on the red carpet. The K-pop world's heavyweights Enhypen made their appearance and stunned the fans with their dapper looks.

For one of the biggest award nights (MAMA) of the Korean entertainment industry, the group appeared in dapper all-black outfits. Their looks left a huge impression on ENGENE, and they gushed over their favorite stars. One of the fans reacted to their looks and wrote,

Other than @wonyangju, many other fans were happy and excited to see Enhypen in their element at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Fans reaction Enhypen’s look for 2023 MAMA Awards

The South Korean boy band, Enhypen, was formed by Belift Lab under Hybe Corporation. The group is composed of seven members, including Jay, Jake, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Jungwon, Ni-Ki, and Sunoo. Known for their charisma, the group has often made waves within the K-pop industry.

Enhypen has been nominated for the iconic Worldwide Fans’ Choice awards for 2023 MAMA Awards. Their domination in the K-pop industry was proved as soon as they made an appearance on the 2023 MAMA Awards red carpet and the internet was sent into a frenzy.

Fans appreciated Enhypen's pictures and praised and called them handsome, gorgeous, legends, and more. A few fans even went on to say that they just wanna sit and watch them forever.

Each of the group members was also appreciated for their looks individually. Jay, aka Park Jong-seong, was highlighted for his looks as he sported a black shirt, black jeans, and two neckpieces. His silver locks and messy hairstyle became another highlight for ENGENE.

Jake made highlights as he sported a short black coat, black shirt, black tie, and black pants.

Ni-Ki also sported an all-black outfit with blonde locks. Nicki wore a black coat over a black shirt and black pants. The entire look was tied up as he opened first few button of the shirt to give a sensual vibe.

Sunoo left his hair messy and sported an all-black look featuring a polo-neck black jumper underneath black coat and pants.

Sunghoon sported a classic style with white shirt, black tie, black coat, and black pants.

Sporting the same style as Sunghoon was leader Jungwon.

Lastly, Heesung was sported wearing a plain white shirt and tie underneath black coat and black pants. The entire group sported Prada outfits as the brand ambassadors.

More about the 2023 MAMA Awards

The prestigious Korean music award show is being held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan for the first time. The MAMA awards originally debuted in 1999 and have ever since continued to honor musicians, including K-Pop and other Asian music artists who have made exceptional contributions to the industry.