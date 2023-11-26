"So disrespectful": Fans enraged with ENHYPEN's alleged mistreatment at the Good Morning America (GMA) Live show

ENHYPEN performed live on the Good Morning America (GMA) show on November 24, 2023, much to their fans' delight. While the group's performance stunned their global fanbase, there were several instances throughout the broadcast that led to an uproar among fans.

Allegedly, one of the GMA hosts, Juju Chang, incorrectly pronounced ENHYPEN and called them "ipen" after giving a brief introduction of the group. This occurred during the interview with the group prior to their performance on the show on the same day. Fans were taken aback as the clips from the show made their way online and went viral.

One fan called the interaction between the GMA hosts Juju Chang and Sam Champion—two ABC reporters—and ENHYPEN "disrespectful."

"It's seriously not okay": Fans enraged at the mistreatment of ENHYPEN and their SEND OFF barricade mishap

ENHYPEN voiced a K-Pop group in the animated Pinkfong film Baby Shark's Big Movie! earlier this year in 2023. The popular group from BELIFT LAB not only appeared in the movie but also recorded a song called Keep Swimmin' Through for it.

In an effort to promote the movie, the trio was asked to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as guests on the Baby Shark float on November 23, 2023. There, they crooned a rendition of Baby Shark that went viral. In the clip, the Orange Blood group can be seen performing on the cheerful track as fans cheered them throughout.

When it was revealed that ENHYPEN will be featured on Good Morning America, the most popular morning show in the US, fans were even more enthusiastic. However, the show is presently facing criticism stemming from what many view as disrespectful behavior toward ENHYPEN.

The viral clip of GMA host Juju Chang mispronouncing ENHYPEN's name multiple times wasn't accepted calmly by the ENGENEs, the official fandom name of the K-pop group. As previously mentioned, Chang incorrectly introduced them as "ipen" and then while ending her introduction, she called the group "enpen".

Fans further noticed that group member Jay's microphone was not even turned on when he was giving his interview. This was followed by Chang commenting upon the English proficiency of the group, which outraged many fans.

Fans took to social media to express their anger and disappointment at the group's alleged mistreatment:

The entire uproar was further fuelled by another incident right after the group's GMA performance. After their amazing live presentation on their latest released track, Sweet Venom, the group was seen exiting the studio surrounded by a group of fans. In between the barricades and the guards, the members met and interacted with their fans as part of their "send-off."

During the "send-off", one of the barriers fell toward ENHYPEN's Sunoo. A swift reaction on the part of the guards prevented the situation from getting more dire. When the video circulated on social media, their fans were concerned.

Meanwhile, the group rehearsing in the rain in New York before their performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on November 23, also went viral. Fans noticed that the temperature in New York City was 8 degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit), in addition to the rain. They expressed concerns regarding the safety of the members.

The group from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE), released their latest comeback album Orange Blood on November 17, 2023, along with the release of its title track music video of Sweet Venom.

The album consists of tracks of Sweet Venom, Mortal, Still Monster, Far, and Orange Flower (You Complete Me). Additionally, the group's latest comeback EP also comprises a digital-only remix of Sweet Venom that features Bella Poarch ("Build a B—h") along with an English rendition of the particular track.