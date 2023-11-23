"My heart is aching": Fans concerned as footage of ENHYPEN rehearsing in the rain in New York goes viral online

ENHYPEN has been the talk of the town since the release of their most recent comeback album, Orange Blood, on November 17, 2023.

However, Macy's posted a behind-the-scenes video of ENHYPEN practicing for their performance on their Instagram story ahead of the parade on November 22, 2023. In the clip, the popular boy group was seen rehearsing in the rain wearing transparent raincoats.

In addition to the rain, fans observed that New York City's temperature was 46 degrees Fahrenheit, or 8 degrees Celsius. They voiced worries about the members' well-being. The K-pop boy band's fans, ENGENEs, also mentioned that during their most recent comeback show, some of the members had been coughing.

The Instagram story raised concerns among the fandom as they took to Twitter, now X, and shared their thoughts by writing, "my heart is aching seeing enhypen rehearsing in the rain while it's so cold, some members were already coughing in the last few days."

"Our boys are working so hard": Fans were worried to see ENHYPEN rehearse against all odds

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 2024, which originally began as a Christmas Parade in 1924. The Thanksgiving Day Parade was formally established in 1927, and Santa Claus still heralds the start of the holiday season, as it did when the parade was formally renamed.

Although the Macy's Parade is the largest, it is not the oldest one. The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, which debuted in 1920, now holds that honor. Furthermore, radio broadcasts of the Macy's Parade began in 1932, and in 1946, NBC Television carried the event, which made this event even more iconic.

ENHYPEN's involvement in the legendary Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and performance at the Good Morning America stage at Times Square in New York on November 23, 2023, will add even more flair to the group's developing repertoire. However, amid all the hollar and anticipation, fans couldn't help but worry about the seven members' health.

A fan, @jinilixx, tweeted expressing distraught over the video clip and wrote, "why are enhypen rehearsing outdoors in the RAIN? these companies are sick."

Another fan, @entanonly01, wrote on X, "I am crying. Our boys are working so hard. They are rehearsing in the rain in 8-degree Celsius weather in front of Macy’s."

The popular boy group from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE) is slated to perform on the track Keep Swimmin’ Through, which is one of the soundtracks from the film Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

The group's fans, who are also known as ENGENEs, are looking forward to giving the septet the best cheer during their performance on November 23, 2023.

Moreover, the boy group from BELIFT LAB will be performing at Good Morning America on their track Sweet Venom on November 24, 2023.

In other news, the group's latest release, Orange Blood, is their fifth comeback EP that was released along with the official music video for the song Sweet Venom. In the album, a boy promises to love someone with everlasting trust and dedication, reinvigorating a relationship with them.

A vivacious display that seamlessly reflects ENHYPEN's refined and idyllic sensibility throughout the mini-album. This theme can be further heard in the first single, Sweet Venom, which blends funk and pop elements in a colorful way.