“So proud of you”: Fans celebrate as ENHYPEN’s ORANGE BLOOD reaches number 4 on Billboard 200 chart

Young K-pop group ENHYPEN has been making waves in the industry with their recently released album, ORANGE BLOOD. It is safe to say that every song on the new album is a hit already. Released on November 17, 2023, the album has been helping the group to scale to new heights everyday.

The album, has already surpassed a huge milestone by reaching in the top 10, precisely number 4, on the Billboard 200 global chart in just 10 days of its release. This also marked the group's highest one-week sales in the US.

With all the achievements, ORANGE BLOOD has easily become their highest charting album of all time on Billboard.

Expressing their pride, one fan on Twitter (X) commented, “So proud of you,” in the form of a direct dialogue delivery towards the group.

ENHYPEN's ORANGE BLOOD breaks their own record

ENHYPEN‘s mini-album, ORANGE BLOOD was released on November 17, 2023, with Sweet Venom being the title song. This album was said to be a continuation of the previously released DARK BLOOD album, which was their highest charting album upon release.

Their album, DARK BLOOD signified a deeper and special meaning, hinting at the relationship between the group and its fans. It uses a vampire theme to represent several emotions in the songs.

Following the darker vibe, the group returned to the scene with ORANGE BLOOD which possesses a much warmer and mellow vibe.

There are 5 songs on the album, all of which have charted well on the Billboard charts. The title song Sweet Venom has swept away numerous records.

ORANGE BLOOD by ENHYPEN also marked the group's highest one-week US sales with over 90,000 units sold, representing the impact that the group has created in just a couple of years.

Here is how much their influence has spread:

Fans of the group are now rooting for this album to go even higher and achieve the number 1 position.

For a young group like ENHYPEN to leave behind numerous international artists and reach the top 5 is one of the biggest achievements for the group. This is also a nod to the quality of their music and the efforts they are putting in to deliver their best.