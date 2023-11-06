"I cannot support it": Fans divided as ENHYPEN announces collaboration with Bella Poarch for the upcoming album track, Sweet Venom

On Sunday, November 5, ENHYPEN released the tracklist of their upcoming fifth mini-album, ORANGE BLOOD. While their fandom celebrated the news, many were rather upset to find out that Bella Poarch, the Philippine-American influencer, was featured in one of the tracks called Sweet Venom.

Fans noticed that the influencer has allegedly showcased her support towards Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Palestine, and they were angered by the same. Additionally, given that Bella Poarch has also held a reputation for allegedly being xenophobic toward the Korean community, fans have been all the more displeased with the collaboration announcement.

Following the same, ENHYPEN's fans are planning to boycott the song, Sweet Venom, which features Bella Poarch, and are deciding whether to protest against the collaboration with truck installments, campaigns, and more.

Fans displeased following the announcement of ENHYPEN's upcoming collaboration with Bella Poarch for their ORANGE BLOOD track, Sweet Venom

As ENHYPEN kickstarted the promotions for their upcoming fifth mini-album, ORANGE BLOOD, fans were excited to see what the boys had in store for them. The group has been putting forth several hints to tease their fans on what the album holds, and one such video was a TikTok featuring the back of Bella Poarch.

While fans speculated that it might be the influencer, given her classic two-ponytail hairstyle, their predictions were soon proven right when the group released their album tracklist. When fans noticed that Bella Poarch collaborated with ENHYPEN for the track Sweet Venom, they were immediately angered and frustrated about the same, given the idol's previous actions.

In a previous TikTok video of Bella Poarch, the influencer was asked by fans whether she likes Israel. Poarch replied to the comment affirmatively, which was seen as problematic by netizens in the context of the conflict taking place between Israel and Palestine.

Further, there has also been a past instance where Poarch revealed a tattoo that allegedly came across as offensive to the Korean community. During an interview with a news channel, the influencer showed that she has a Rising Sun tattoo, which symbolizes the Japanese colonization of Korea.

While the influencer apologized for her tattoo, fans aren't completely happy with the situation and are against ENHYPEN's collaboration with Bella Poarch. Fans feel that streaming the song would not only lead to the influencer's popularity but also platform her allegedly problematic stances. Thus, the fandom is unhappy with the collaboration announcement and also concerned about the possible damage it would cause to ENHYPEN's image.

As a reaction to the same, the fandom is now split between how to engage with the comeback. While some fans are fixated on taking radical steps such as boycotting the entire comeback, hiring protest trucks to advocate the removal of Bella Poarch from the album, and more, others have been planning on just boycotting the digital version of Sweet Venom featuring Bella Poarch in order to save ENHYPEN's comeback from becoming a commercial failure.

However, there have also been people who've been supportive of the collaboration and are willing to look past the influencer's past mistakes.