25+ confirmed K-pop comebacks in October 2023: IVE, SEVENTEEN, and more

The year has gone by swiftly, and it is already time to discuss the K-pop comebacks in October 2023 that have already been confirmed by groups. Releases nearing the tenth month tend to be even more bombastic and extravagant because of the upcoming year-end award ceremonies and performances.
SEVENTEEN recently announced the release of their mini-album, Seventeenth Heaven, on October 23, while (G)I-DLE special EP, earlier scheduled for September, was moved to the sixth of the month. Well-known soloists like B.I, BOBBY (formerly of IKON), and MAMAMOO's Wheein are also making their K-pop comebacks in October 2023, making it a full month of exciting new music for fans.
Apart from Korean-language comebacks, artists like CNBLUE and ITZY will release Japanese albums - a fact that speaks to the amount of popularity that Korean artists have in their neighboring country.
Disclaimer: This list takes into account only those K-pop comebacks in October 2023 that were announced on or before September 25, 2023.
TXT, (G)I-DLE, and more artists gracing us with their K-pop comebacks in October 2023
The upcoming month is choc-a-bloc full of Korean music releases, and fans who support multiple artists are worried about keeping up with all the K-pop comebacks in October 2023.
While not entirely comprehensive, this list attempts to encompass the different genres and musicians from Korea making comebacks in the Halloween month in order of the date of release.
1) Girls’ World
Date: October 2
Project: Fly High (2nd mini-album)
2) ONF
Date: October 4
Project: LOVE EFFECT (7th mini-album)
3) EPEX
Date: October 4
Project: Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 2. ‘Can We Surrender?’ (6th extended play album)
4) Yesung (of Super Junior)
Date: October 4
Project: Unfading Sense (5th Mini Album)
5) NCT 127
Date: October 6
Project: Fact Check (5th regular album)
6) (G)I-DLE
Date: October 6
Project: HEAT (Special EP)
7) aespa
Date: October 6
Project: Zoom Zoom (OST for Beyblade)
8) JUST B
Date: October 9
Project: ÷ (NANUGI) (4th mini album)
9) Bobby (formerly of iKON)
Date: October 10
Project: Untitled
10) Xdinary Heroes
Date: October 11
Project: Livelock (4th mini album)
11) JINI
Date: October 11
Project: An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove (1st mini album)
12) tripleS' EVOLution
Date: October 11
Project: Untitled (1st album)
13) LIGHTSUM
Date: October 11
Project: Honey or Spice (2nd mini-album)
14) 82MAJOR
Date: October 11
Project: ON (1st single album)
15) POW
Date: October 11
Project: Untitled (Debut album)
16) Wheein (of MAMAMOO)
Date: October 12
Project: IN the Mood ('In' 1st full album)
17) TXT
Date: October 13
Project: The Name Chapter: FREEFALL (3rd regular album)
18) IVE
Date: October 13
Project: I’VE MINE (1st EP)
19) E’LAST
Date: October 17
Project: iDENTIFICATION (4th mini-album)
20) ITZY
Date: October 18
Project: RINGO (1st Japanese album)
21) KINGDOM
Date: October 18
Project: History Of Kingdom : PartVII. Jahan (7th mini album)
22) CHUU (formerly of LOONA)
Date: October 18
Project: Howl (1st mini album)
23) YOUNG POSSE
Date: October 18
Project: MACARONI CHEESE (1st EP)
24) SEVENTEEN
Date: October 23
Project: SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (11th EP)
25) Billlie
Date: October 23
Project: side-B : memoirs of echo unseen (1st single album)
26) CNBLUE
Date: October 25
Project: PLEASURES (7th New Album- Japanese)
27) B.I
Date: October 29
Project: Loved (Pre-release title song, album release on November 10)
This list only consists of confirmed K-pop comebacks in October 2023, and idols who will announce their releases later on would also add on to the excitement already being generated among fans. Other than that, the present month will also end with a bang as BTS' Jung Kook is set to release his second single, titled 3D feat. Jack Harlow, on September 29.
