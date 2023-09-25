25+ confirmed K-pop comebacks in October 2023: IVE, SEVENTEEN, and more

The year has gone by swiftly, and it is already time to discuss the K-pop comebacks in October 2023 that have already been confirmed by groups. Releases nearing the tenth month tend to be even more bombastic and extravagant because of the upcoming year-end award ceremonies and performances.

SEVENTEEN recently announced the release of their mini-album, Seventeenth Heaven, on October 23, while (G)I-DLE special EP, earlier scheduled for September, was moved to the sixth of the month. Well-known soloists like B.I, BOBBY (formerly of IKON), and MAMAMOO's Wheein are also making their K-pop comebacks in October 2023, making it a full month of exciting new music for fans.

Apart from Korean-language comebacks, artists like CNBLUE and ITZY will release Japanese albums - a fact that speaks to the amount of popularity that Korean artists have in their neighboring country.

Disclaimer: This list takes into account only those K-pop comebacks in October 2023 that were announced on or before September 25, 2023.

TXT, (G)I-DLE, and more artists gracing us with their K-pop comebacks in October 2023

Expand Tweet

The upcoming month is choc-a-bloc full of Korean music releases, and fans who support multiple artists are worried about keeping up with all the K-pop comebacks in October 2023.

While not entirely comprehensive, this list attempts to encompass the different genres and musicians from Korea making comebacks in the Halloween month in order of the date of release.

1) Girls’ World

Date: October 2

Project: Fly High (2nd mini-album)

2) ONF

Date: October 4

Project: LOVE EFFECT (7th mini-album)

3) EPEX

Date: October 4

Project: Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 2. ‘Can We Surrender?’ (6th extended play album)

4) Yesung (of Super Junior)

Expand Tweet

Date: October 4

Project: Unfading Sense (5th Mini Album)

5) NCT 127

Date: October 6

Project: Fact Check (5th regular album)

6) (G)I-DLE

Expand Tweet

Date: October 6

Project: HEAT (Special EP)

7) aespa

Expand Tweet

Date: October 6

Project: Zoom Zoom (OST for Beyblade)

8) JUST B

Date: October 9

Project: ÷ (NANUGI) (4th mini album)

9) Bobby (formerly of iKON)

Expand Tweet

Date: October 10

Project: Untitled

10) Xdinary Heroes

Date: October 11

Project: Livelock (4th mini album)

11) JINI

Date: October 11

Project: An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove (1st mini album)

12) tripleS' EVOLution

Expand Tweet

Date: October 11

Project: Untitled (1st album)

13) LIGHTSUM

Date: October 11

Project: Honey or Spice (2nd mini-album)

14) 82MAJOR

Expand Tweet

Date: October 11

Project: ON (1st single album)

15) POW

Date: October 11

Project: Untitled (Debut album)

16) Wheein (of MAMAMOO)

Date: October 12

Project: IN the Mood ('In' 1st full album)

17) TXT

Date: October 13

Project: The Name Chapter: FREEFALL (3rd regular album)

18) IVE

Expand Tweet

Date: October 13

Project: I’VE MINE (1st EP)

19) E’LAST

Expand Tweet

Date: October 17

Project: iDENTIFICATION (4th mini-album)

20) ITZY

Date: October 18

Project: RINGO (1st Japanese album)

21) KINGDOM

Expand Tweet

Date: October 18

Project: History Of Kingdom : PartVII. Jahan (7th mini album)

22) CHUU (formerly of LOONA)

Expand Tweet

Date: October 18

Project: Howl (1st mini album)

23) YOUNG POSSE

Date: October 18

Project: MACARONI CHEESE (1st EP)

24) SEVENTEEN

Expand Tweet

Date: October 23

Project: SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (11th EP)

25) Billlie

Date: October 23

Project: side-B : memoirs of echo unseen (1st single album)

26) CNBLUE

Date: October 25

Project: PLEASURES (7th New Album- Japanese)

27) B.I

Date: October 29

Project: Loved (Pre-release title song, album release on November 10)

This list only consists of confirmed K-pop comebacks in October 2023, and idols who will announce their releases later on would also add on to the excitement already being generated among fans. Other than that, the present month will also end with a bang as BTS' Jung Kook is set to release his second single, titled 3D feat. Jack Harlow, on September 29.

Poll : Are you excited for these K-pop comebacks in October 2023? Yes No 0 votes