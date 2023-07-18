B.I Love Or Die Europe tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

B.I has announced a new tour, titled Love or Die Europe tour 2023, which is scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 19, 2023, in venues across mainland Europe as well as the UK. The tour is in support of the rapper's album To Die For.

The tour, which will feature performances in cities such as London, Berlin, Stockholm and Oslo, among others, was announced via the official page of the rapper's label 131:

131online @131online

[LOVE OR DIE]



예매처

131tour.com



티켓 오픈

2023.07.21 (Fri)

5PM(KST) / 10AM(CEST) / 각 국가별 10AM



* 더 많은 정보는 각 국 프로모터 통해서 확인 하실 수 있습니다.



#BI #비아이 #131LABEL 2023 B.I 1ST EUROPE TOUR[LOVE OR DIE]예매처티켓 오픈2023.07.21 (Fri)5PM(KST) / 10AM(CEST) / 각 국가별 10AM* 더 많은 정보는 각 국 프로모터 통해서 확인 하실 수 있습니다.

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 21, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the official 131 website (https://131tour.com/).

B.I building momentum for his new album with a tour

B.I released his second and latest studio album, To Die For, on June 1, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 12 on the South Korean album chart and sold over 32,000 copies in the first week.

The album is based around the theme of resistance, as the rapper states in an exclusive interview with NME :

“That’s true. ‘Love or Loved, Pt. 1’ is about, literally, love. It wants to convey a lot of different forms of love. And ‘Cosmos’ and ‘To Die For’ have ‘resistance’. They have resistance and love of youth. ‘Love or Loved’ doesn’t have resistance. Probably ‘Pt. 2’ is going to have ‘loved’ [more], and be filled with sad songs.”

The rapper elaborated:

“Because youth is short. Short and splendid. Things are bound to be beautiful. For example, fireworks, sunsets are short, that’s why [they are] beautiful. That’s why that kind of stuff is worth it, and that’s why I think that youth is the highlight of life.”

To further build momentum for the album, the rapper is set to embark on a Europe and UK tour, the full list of dates and venues for which is given below:

September 19, 2023 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg Ronda

September 21, 2023 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg at Den Atelier

September 23, 2023 – Paris, France at Le Bataclan

September 25, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

September 27, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Volkshaus

September 28, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

September 30, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland at Klub Stodola

October 3, 2023 – Tallinn, Estonia at Noblessner Foundry

October 5, 2023 – Helsinki, Findland at Kulttuuritalo

October 7, 2023 –Stockholm, Sweden at B.K

October 8, 2023 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

October 11, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Docks

October 14, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

October 15, 2023 – London, United Kingdom at Troxy

October 18, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

October 19, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Tonhalle

Tracing B.I and his music career

B.I released his debut solo studio album, Waterfall, on June 1, 2021. The album peaked at number 6 on the Korean album chart, as well as at number 44 on the Oricon album chart.

The singer released his debut half-album, Cosmos, on November 11, 2021. The album peaked at number 5 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 52,000 copies.

Following the success of his first string of albums, B.I released his debut EP, Love or Loved Part.1, on November 18, 2022. The EP peaked at number 11 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 31,000 copies.