All 30+ confirmed K-pop comebacks in September 2023: BTS' V, SHINee's Key, and more

August flew by in a jiffy, and now, a slew of K-pop comebacks in September are in tow. The upcoming month is packed with a variety of fresh music, ranging from soloists and groups that many fans are eagerly awaiting.
Helmed by frontman Woosung, The Rose will release its second full-length album, Dual, in September. BTS’ honey-voiced vocalist, Kim Tae-hyung or V, is also coming up with his first solo album, having released the well-received Love Me Again last month.
August had many female acts make comebacks, and for the upcoming month, too, stans will be spoilt for choice as PURPLE KISS, mimiirose, and (one more) are releasing new tracks as part of the K-pop comebacks in September.
Note: This list consists of only those K-pop comebacks in September 2023, confirmed on or before August 31 this year.
MAMAMOO's Hwasa, GOT7’s Mark Tuan, and more artists making their K-pop comebacks in September 2023
As mentioned earlier, many artists with different musical styles are making their K-pop comebacks in September. SM Entertainment's new boy group, RIIZE, is making its debut this month. It notably has two former NCT members, Shotaro and Sungchan.
BOYSNEXTDOOR, Eric Nam, and HWASA are some other big names with K-pop comebacks in September. In addition to these acts, several indie musicians feature in this comprehensive list of the ninth month's releases.
1) Mark Tuan (of GOT7)
Date: September 1
Project: Everyone Else Fades (single album)
2) Ailee
Date: September 1
Project: I'll hold you (single)
3) SEVENTEEN X New Kids on the Block
Date: September 1
Project: Dirty Dancing (single)
4) 9001 (NINETY O ONE)
Date: September 1
Project: gool kids #1 - What You Wanna Do (album)
5) RIIZE
Date: September 4
Project: Get A Guitar (debut single album)
6) BOYNEXTDOOR
Date: September 4
Project: WHY.. (1st EP album)
7) Young K (of DAY6)
Date: September 4
Project: Letters with notes (full album)
8) KIM SEJEONG
Date: September 4
Project: 문(門) - full album
9) W24
Date: September 4
Project: Voyager (single)
10) PURPLE KISS
Date: September 5
Project: FESTA (1st single album)
11) ENHYPEN
Date: September 5
Project: YOU (Japanese single album)
12) REDDY
Date: September 5
Project: unnamed (single album)
13) XODIAC
Date: September 5
Project: LEMONADE (1st single album, pre- release)
14) HWASA (of MAMAMOO)
Date: September 6
Project: I Love My Body (Digital single)
15) TRENDZ
Date: September 6
Project: STILL ON MY WAY (3rd single album)
16) Rocket Punch
Date: September 6
Project: BOOM (3rd single album)
17) JAECHAN (DKZ)
Date: September 6
Project: JCFACTORY (1st mini-album)
18) LEE CHAE YEON
Date: September 6
Project: The Move: Street (1st single album)
19) Stray Kids
Date: September 6
Project: Social Path/ Super Bowl (Japan 1st EP)
20) FT ISLAND
Date: September 7
Project: SAGE (9th EP)
21) Verbal Jint
Date: September 7
Project: K-XY : INFP (8th full-length album)
22) V (of BTS)
Date: September 8
Project: Layover (1st solo album)
23) Eric Nam
Date: September 8
Project: House on a Hill (album)
24) CRAVITY
Date: September 11
Project: SUN SEEKER (6th mini-album)
25) KEY (of SHINee)
Date: September 11
Project: Great & Good (2nd mini-album)
26) HUR YOUNG JI (of KARA)
Date: September 12
Project: Toi Toi Toi (album)
27) POW
Date: September 13
Project: unnamed (pre-release debut single)
28) mimiirose
Date: September 14
Project: LIVE (2nd single album)
29) Loossemble (formerly LOONA)
Date: September 15
Project: Loossemble (1st mini-album)
30) EVNNE
Date: September 19
Project: Target: ME (1st mini-album)
31) TEMPEST
Date: September 20
Project: unnamed
32) Rolling Quartz
Date: September 20
Project: unnamed (Digital single album)
33) FAVE1
Date: September 20
Project: Sirius (2nd single)
34) FANTASY BOYS
Date: September 21
Project: NEW TOMORROW (1st mini-album)
35) The Rose
Date: September 22
Project: DUAL (2nd full-length album)
36) FIFTY FIFTY
Date: September 22
Project: The Beginning (mini-album)
37) Kep1er
Date: September 24
Project: Magic Hour (5th mini-album)
The above list of K-pop comebacks in September 2023 proves that the upcoming month will keep fans of various groups and solo acts happy as they gear up to consume new contect by their favorites. Breakout stars FIFTY FIFTY are also releasing their first mini-album this month, and it will be interesting to see the Cupid singers compete with their established counterparts.
Poll : Are you excited for these K-pop comebacks in September 2023?
Yes
No
0 votes