All 30+ confirmed K-pop comebacks in September 2023: BTS' V, SHINee's Key, and more

By Sasha Shinde
Modified Aug 31, 2023 10:55 GMT
There are many K-pop comebacks in September 2023 that fans are looking forward to. (Images via BIGHIT MUSIC, Windfall, RBW Entertainment, and SM Entertainment)
August flew by in a jiffy, and now, a slew of K-pop comebacks in September are in tow. The upcoming month is packed with a variety of fresh music, ranging from soloists and groups that many fans are eagerly awaiting.

Helmed by frontman Woosung, The Rose will release its second full-length album, Dual, in September. BTS’ honey-voiced vocalist, Kim Tae-hyung or V, is also coming up with his first solo album, having released the well-received Love Me Again last month.

August had many female acts make comebacks, and for the upcoming month, too, stans will be spoilt for choice as PURPLE KISS, mimiirose, and (one more) are releasing new tracks as part of the K-pop comebacks in September.

Note: This list consists of only those K-pop comebacks in September 2023, confirmed on or before August 31 this year.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa, GOT7’s Mark Tuan, and more artists making their K-pop comebacks in September 2023

As mentioned earlier, many artists with different musical styles are making their K-pop comebacks in September. SM Entertainment's new boy group, RIIZE, is making its debut this month. It notably has two former NCT members, Shotaro and Sungchan.

BOYSNEXTDOOR, Eric Nam, and HWASA are some other big names with K-pop comebacks in September. In addition to these acts, several indie musicians feature in this comprehensive list of the ninth month's releases.

1) Mark Tuan (of GOT7)

Date: September 1

Project: Everyone Else Fades (single album)

2) Ailee

Date: September 1

Project: I'll hold you (single)

3) SEVENTEEN X New Kids on the Block

Date: September 1

Project: Dirty Dancing (single)

4) 9001 (NINETY O ONE)

Date: September 1

Project: gool kids #1 - What You Wanna Do (album)

5) RIIZE

Date: September 4

Project: Get A Guitar (debut single album)

6) BOYNEXTDOOR

Date: September 4

Project: WHY.. (1st EP album)

7) Young K (of DAY6)

Date: September 4

Project: Letters with notes (full album)

8) KIM SEJEONG

Date: September 4

Project: 문(門) - full album

9) W24

Date: September 4

Project: Voyager (single)

10) PURPLE KISS

Date: September 5

Project: FESTA (1st single album)

11) ENHYPEN

Date: September 5

Project: YOU (Japanese single album)

12) REDDY

Date: September 5

Project: unnamed (single album)

13) XODIAC

Date: September 5

Project: LEMONADE (1st single album, pre- release)

14) HWASA (of MAMAMOO)

Date: September 6

Project: I Love My Body (Digital single)

15) TRENDZ

Date: September 6

Project: STILL ON MY WAY (3rd single album)

16) Rocket Punch

Date: September 6

Project: BOOM (3rd single album)

17) JAECHAN (DKZ)

Date: September 6

Project: JCFACTORY (1st mini-album)

18) LEE CHAE YEON

Date: September 6

Project: The Move: Street (1st single album)

19) Stray Kids

Date: September 6

Project: Social Path/ Super Bowl (Japan 1st EP)

20) FT ISLAND

Date: September 7

Project: SAGE (9th EP)

21) Verbal Jint

Date: September 7

Project: K-XY : INFP (8th full-length album)

22) V (of BTS)

Date: September 8

Project: Layover (1st solo album)

23) Eric Nam

Date: September 8

Project: House on a Hill (album)

24) CRAVITY

Date: September 11

Project: SUN SEEKER (6th mini-album)

25) KEY (of SHINee)

Date: September 11

Project: Great & Good (2nd mini-album)

26) HUR YOUNG JI (of KARA)

Date: September 12

Project: Toi Toi Toi (album)

27) POW

Date: September 13

Project: unnamed (pre-release debut single)

28) mimiirose

Date: September 14

Project: LIVE (2nd single album)

29) Loossemble (formerly LOONA)

Date: September 15

Project: Loossemble (1st mini-album)

30) EVNNE

Date: September 19

Project: Target: ME (1st mini-album)

31) TEMPEST

Date: September 20

Project: unnamed

32) Rolling Quartz

Date: September 20

Project: unnamed (Digital single album)

33) FAVE1

Date: September 20

Project: Sirius (2nd single)

34) FANTASY BOYS

Date: September 21

Project: NEW TOMORROW (1st mini-album)

35) The Rose

Date: September 22

Project: DUAL (2nd full-length album)

36) FIFTY FIFTY

Date: September 22

Project: The Beginning (mini-album)

37) Kep1er

Date: September 24

Project: Magic Hour (5th mini-album)

The above list of K-pop comebacks in September 2023 proves that the upcoming month will keep fans of various groups and solo acts happy as they gear up to consume new contect by their favorites. Breakout stars FIFTY FIFTY are also releasing their first mini-album this month, and it will be interesting to see the Cupid singers compete with their established counterparts.

