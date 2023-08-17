“Misunderstandings and accusations have been snowballing”: FIFTY FIFTY share a handwritten letter for the first time since their lawsuit began in June

On August 17, 2023, the Cupid hit singers, FIFTY FIFTY, finally shared their personal stance for the first time since their legal battle with their agency ATTRAKT began in late June. The letter was posted on a new Instagram account, @fifi_fifi1118, and member Saena’s mother confirmed that the account belonged to the singers. The quartet’s explosive yet positive popularity was short-lived as they got into a messy public legal battle.

However, the group chose to remain quiet for all this while until today, when they posted a handwritten letter directed to fans. The message was posted both in Korean and English for the ease of readability of fans worldwide.

In the beginning of the letter, FIFTY FIFTY apologized for “causing much concern” and shared the reason why they finally shared their stance.

“We would first like to begin by apologizing to everyone who loves us for causing much concern. We know that there are fans who believe in us and are waiting for us. And that is why, the members of FIFTY FIFTY decided to put our hesitation aside and stepped up to share our position.”

The Cupid singers also mentioned their perspective on the multiple media coverage, calling them “misunderstandings.” However, they added their belief that the truth “needs to be uncovered.”

“We also know that many of you are confused by the current media and press coverage. Misunderstandings and accusations have been snowballing. We were deeply shocked by this and have been going through a tough time. Nevertheless, we believe there is a truth that needs to be uncovered despite these difficulties. And we have strong faith that our fans will understand us and support us even more when it is clarified.”

FIFTY FIFTY posts handwritten letter addressing lawsuit battle for the first time; fans rally in support

After months of silence, Cupid singers FIFTY FIFTY finally shared their stance on the legal battle against their company, ATTRAKT. The quartet’s lawsuit began in late June when ATTRAKT’s CEO, Jung Heung-joon, accused external forces of trying to poach the group.

After some time, the company also sued Cupid’s producer, Ahn Sung-il (aka SIAHN, CEO of The Givers). What followed was more copyright lawsuits, Dispatch exposés, canceled Barbie promotions, and the quartet suing ATTRAKT of incompetency, among other things.

On August 17, FIFTY FIFTY addressed fans directly with a handwritten letter in Korean and English on a new Instagram account that currently only holds one post - the letter. It is also pertinent to note that the last casual pictures posted on the group’s official Twitter account was on June 10 and a reel on Instagram on June 15.

The quartet had barely had any contact with fans. Hence, after Saena’s mother confirmed that the new Instagram account was genuine, fans rallied in support for the Cupid singers.

In the most recent lawsuit update, ATTRAKT shared that FIFTY FIFTY had no intention of a mediation, as per reports released on Wednesday, August 17.

South Korean outlet Newsen also reported that the court earlier recommended both the parties to attempt mediation. The two-hour mediation discussion was held between Saena and Aran’s mothers, ATTRAKT executives, and their legal representatives. However, they failed to reach an agreement.

In other news, FIFTY FITY will be releasing a new version of Cupid in collaboration with the popular American singer Sabrina Carpenter on August 18.