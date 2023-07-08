"He's really such a good person": Former K-pop girl group, The Lush, defends ATTRAKT's CEO amidst agency's legal dispute with FIFTY FIFTY

As the legal dispute between ATTRAKT and its rookie K-pop girl group, FIFTY FIFTY continues to garner attention, the former K-pop girl group, The Lush, which was housed under the management of ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong-joon, spoke about their experience with the agency. While there's still a lot of confusion surrounding whose stance is right or wrong, The Lush members' comments come in favor of the agency.

Though the group isn't currently active, it debuted in 2014 under Oscar Entertainment, which was founded by Jeon Hong-joon. As a representative of the three-member band, Kim Min-hee, the talented vocalist of the group, penned down a note about her experience with Jeon Hong-joon.

"He’s really such a good person, and was like my own father," she said.

"He's someone that I'm very thankful for" - The Lush's Kim Min-hee defends ATTRAKT's CEO amidst agency's dispute with FIFTY FIFTY

On July 8, 2023, Kim Min-hee from The Lush uploaded an Instagram story with a screenshot of the news about FIFTY FIFTY's ongoing legal dispute. The idol then penned a long paragraph expressing that it breaks her heart to see the CEO, Jeon Hong-joon, who treated her and her fellow members so well, go through these accusations and lawsuits.

Kim Min-hee's note (Image via Instagram/@minhee219)

Translated to English as per Koreaboo, she wrote:

"I’m so sad. Ever since our rookie days, he said that we had to have allowances to spend, so he always paid us from our event schedules, even though there were no profits. Thanks to our CEO, I was able to learn Mandarin, acting, and dance. He recognized me, believed in me, and gave me support. He’s someone that I’m very thankful for in my life."

She continued:

"He always said that we were so good at singing, that we were kind, and like his daughters. He said that we only needed to be good in singing, and never let us see the dirty side of the industry throughout our time as trainees and singers. (To the point that after we stepped out from under his care, we really saw so much of the dirty things going on.)"

She mentioned that he is a "good person" and was like a father to her. She also mentioned that she had texted him a few days ago and he was happy that she was "living a good life."

"He was also worried for me as my father passed away not long ago. I hope that things get resolved and he receives the reward he deserves, she continued."

Kim Min-hee's note (Image via Instagram/@minhee219)

In her next Instagram story, she attached a screenshot of her conversation with FIFTY FIFTY's CEO Jeon Hong-joon. The screenshot showcased him thanking the idol for taking his side. He also said that he was happy to see her doing well.

"Even though he’s having it hard, our CEO only talks about us. Everyone was worried about him, so our OSCAR (Entertainment) family contacted each other after a long time. Sara (fellow The Lush member) heard about things from me and said she couldn’t sleep all night," she said.

Kim Min-hee's note (Image via Instagram/@minhee219)

She then went on to seemingly comment on the FIFTY FIFTY members and their accusations against ATTRAKT, as she said:

"Okay sure, let’s say I really hoped they get canceled and that their promotions (as idols) go down the drain. I would’ve heard you guys out as you guys said things were hard but I’m just so mad that you guys planned a backstab so sneakily just as things were going well, so much that I want this to spread far and wide."

Kim Min-hee's note (Image via Instagram/@minhee219)

On June 23, FIFTY FIFTY revealed that they filed a lawsuit against their agency, ATTRAKT for the company's lack of regard for the members' health and for not being transparent with their pay. Since then, netizens have been debating about the matter and are confused about who to support.

Additionally, given that Jeon Hong-joon's treatment of his former group, HOTSHOT, still raises concerns among netizens, fans are unable to choose between ATTRAKT or FIFTY FIFTY, even after Kim Min-hee's recent note.

