Loossemble 2023 LOONA Assemble The U.S. Debut Ceremony tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Loossemble has announced a new tour, "LOONA Assemble The U.S. Debut Ceremony Tour," which is scheduled to take place from September 15, 2023, to October 7, 2023. The tour will be the band's inaugural and feature their first music release.

The band's tour, which will feature performances in cities such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and more, was announced via a post on the official organizer's Twitter account.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase and are priced between $87.50 and $130 plus processing fees, depending on the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Loossemble to release their mini album during tour

Loossemble will be releasing their debut recording project, a mini album, on September 15, 2023. The album, eponymously titled Loossemble, will coincide with the band's first concert on their U.S. tour. In a general press statement, the band elaborated on the tour, stating:

"We are preparing a lot of great performances for the dearest fans. We are also preparing to spend meaningful time talking deeply with fans. So please look forward to it"

The band will play the album live at each of the forthcoming tour concerts. The full list of dates and venues for the Loossemble U.S. tour is given below:

September 15, 2023 – New York City, New York, at The Theater at MSG

September 18, 2023 – Reading, Pennsylvania, at The Santander Arena

September 20, 2023 – Washington, D.C. at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 22, 2023– Atlanta, Georgia, at Gas South Arena

September 24, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at The Chicago Theatre

September 26, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

September 29, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Will Rogers Auditorium

October 2, 2022 – Denver, Colorado, at Bellco Theatre

October 5, 2023 – Oakland, California, at Paramount Theatre

October 7, 2023 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

Tracing the formation of Loossemble

The group was formed as a collaboration between Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon, and Hyeju with a contract with CTDENM, a newly formed South Korean record label.

Their former K-pop band Loona and its management company, Blockberry Entertainment, were involved in a lawsuit that resulted in the group's formation. The lawsuit originated in an injunction filed by former Loona member Chu, who appealed for the suspension of the exclusive contract with the label in December 2021.

Chu won the lawsuit, following which Blockberry summarily dismissed Chu from the band, claiming she had abused the support staff of the band. The dismissal led the rest of the band members, including the now-Lossemble group, barring Vivi and Hyugin, to file their appeals against their exclusive contract with Blockberry.

The case led to a general fan outcry and a boycott by Blockberry to create a comeback for the group, and subsequently, all the lawsuits were won by the band members, leading to the complete split of Loona.