Why is The Chicks postponing several shows? All you need to know as the County trio issues apology statement 

The Chicks had scheduled performances at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 29, 2023, and July 30, 2023, respectively. Additionally, they had a second concert on July 27, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Unfortunately, the scheduled concerts have been postponed as a result of the band members falling ill.

The band announced the postponement, alongside the new tour dates, via a post on their official Instagram page, stating that they regretted the inconvenience to their fans:

"We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness. We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve."

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be valid for the new dates, according to the statement. The new dates will also feature the Wild Rivers as the supporting performers.

The Chicks, while having to postpone their concert dates due to an undeclared illness, are still looking to continue the concerts once they've recovered. Joining them on the rescheduled dates will be the originally announced support act, Wild Rivers.

Below is a list of the band's rescheduled North American concerts, including their dates and venues.

August 8, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Complex

September 21, 2023 - Knoxville, Tennessee at Thomspon-Boling Arena

September 23, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

The postponement of the three tour dates pushes back the North American leg of The band's world tour, which was announced on February 23, 2023. The tour now ends on September 23, 2023, instead of September 18, as originally scheduled.

More about The Chicks and their music career

The band was initially formed as a bluegrass group called Dixie Chicks in 1989, a collaboration between Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Marlie Erwin and Emily Erwin.

The band started to gain a fanbase after receiving sponsorship from Penny Cook, the daughter of US Senator John Tower. This sponsorship eventually led to the release of their debut studio album, Thank Heavens for Dale Evans. However, the album did not achieve significant success.

The Chicks started gaining commercial tracks with their fourth studio album, Wide Open Spaces, which was released on January 27, 1998. The album stands as their most successful record, having been certified platinum thirteen times by the RIAA and four times by the MC.

After releasing their fourth studio album, the band found themselves entangled in a dispute with their record label, Sony. The disagreement arose due to Sony's utilization of unethical accounting practices in their dealings with the band.

The lawsuit received support from other artists, including Courtney Love, Aimee Mann, and LeAnn Rimes. This support eventually led to an out-of-court settlement.