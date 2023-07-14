Ayra Starr 21: The World Tour-Tickets, dates, venues & more 

Ayra Starr has announced a new tour, titled 21: The World Tour, which is scheduled to take place from July 27, 2023 to November 30, 2023 in venues across North America, UK, Europe, Africa and Australia. The tour will be the singer's first headlining tour.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Cape Town, Berlin and more, via a post on her official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/ayra-starr-tickets/artist/2854699) with the code MOBSTARRS.

General tickets will be available from July 14, 2023 and are priced at $65 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official tour page ( https://ayrastarr.lnk.to/worldtour).

Ayra Starr to headline her first tour

Ayra Starr is set to headline her first tour, which will feature songs from her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous, and will also be her first solo world tour. The full list of dates and venues for the 21: The World Tour is given below:

July 27, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Rise Rooftop

July 30, 2023 – Bowie, Maryland at The Ultimate Weekend: Heaven On Earth

August 25, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Club Soda

August 26, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at The Phoenix Concert Hall

August 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

September 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Royale

September 2, 2023 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

September 5, 2023 – Washington, DC at Howard Theatre

September 6, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground

September 8, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

September 10, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

September 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Fonda Theatre

September 17, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Union Hall

September 19, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Esso Event Centre

September 30, 2023 – Gold Coast, Australia at Doug Jennings Park

October 6, 2023 – Cape Town, South Africa at Rocking The Daisies

October 7, 2023 – Cape Town, South Africa at Rocking The Daisies

October 8, 2023 – Johannesburg, South Africa at Rocking The Daisies

October 14, 2023 – Zimbabwe at TBA

October 15, 2023 – Malawi at TBA

October 22, 2023 – Barbados at TBA

October 27, 2023 – Abuja at TBA

November 3, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Berns

November 4, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland at Apollo Live

November 5, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Opium Club

November 8, 2023 – Rotterdam, Denmark at Massillo

November 10, 2023 – Manchester, UK at Academy 2

November 11, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute

November 13, 2023 – London, UK at KOKO

November 17, 2023 – Rome, Italy at Teatro Centrale

November 18, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Stagebox

November 19, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Sala Coco

November 21, 2023 – Paris, France at Bataclan

November 23, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys

November 26, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

November 27, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom

November 28, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

November 30, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Komplex XS

Tracing Ayra Starr and her music career

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name Ayra Starr, was born on June 14, 2002 and grew up in her home town of Cotonou, Benin and Lagos, Nigeria.

The singer started posting music online while studying at Les Cours Sonou University. Her talent caught the attention of Lagos-based modeling agency Quove Models, which eventually led to a recording deal with Mavin Records.

Ayra Starr released her epynomously titled debut EP, Ayra Starr, on January 22, 2021. The EP peaked as a chart topper on the Nigerian iTunes, as well as in Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Gambia.

Poll : 0 votes