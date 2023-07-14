Ayra Starr 21: The World Tour-Tickets, dates, venues & more 

Ayra Starr has announced a new tour, titled 21: The World Tour, which is scheduled to take place from July 27, 2023 to November 30, 2023 in venues across North America, UK, Europe, Africa and Australia. The tour will be the singer's first headlining tour.
The singer announced the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Cape Town, Berlin and more, via a post on her official Instagram page:
Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/ayra-starr-tickets/artist/2854699) with the code MOBSTARRS.
General tickets will be available from July 14, 2023 and are priced at $65 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official tour page ( https://ayrastarr.lnk.to/worldtour).
Ayra Starr is set to headline her first tour, which will feature songs from her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous, and will also be her first solo world tour. The full list of dates and venues for the 21: The World Tour is given below:
- July 27, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Rise Rooftop
- July 30, 2023 – Bowie, Maryland at The Ultimate Weekend: Heaven On Earth
- August 25, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Club Soda
- August 26, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at The Phoenix Concert Hall
- August 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall
- September 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Royale
- September 2, 2023 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall
- September 5, 2023 – Washington, DC at Howard Theatre
- September 6, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground
- September 8, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre
- September 10, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- September 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Fonda Theatre
- September 17, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Union Hall
- September 19, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Esso Event Centre
- September 30, 2023 – Gold Coast, Australia at Doug Jennings Park
- October 6, 2023 – Cape Town, South Africa at Rocking The Daisies
- October 7, 2023 – Cape Town, South Africa at Rocking The Daisies
- October 8, 2023 – Johannesburg, South Africa at Rocking The Daisies
- October 14, 2023 – Zimbabwe at TBA
- October 15, 2023 – Malawi at TBA
- October 22, 2023 – Barbados at TBA
- October 27, 2023 – Abuja at TBA
- November 3, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Berns
- November 4, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland at Apollo Live
- November 5, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Opium Club
- November 8, 2023 – Rotterdam, Denmark at Massillo
- November 10, 2023 – Manchester, UK at Academy 2
- November 11, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute
- November 13, 2023 – London, UK at KOKO
- November 17, 2023 – Rome, Italy at Teatro Centrale
- November 18, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Stagebox
- November 19, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Sala Coco
- November 21, 2023 – Paris, France at Bataclan
- November 23, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys
- November 26, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36
- November 27, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom
- November 28, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique
- November 30, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Komplex XS
Tracing Ayra Starr and her music career
Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name Ayra Starr, was born on June 14, 2002 and grew up in her home town of Cotonou, Benin and Lagos, Nigeria.
The singer started posting music online while studying at Les Cours Sonou University. Her talent caught the attention of Lagos-based modeling agency Quove Models, which eventually led to a recording deal with Mavin Records.
Ayra Starr released her epynomously titled debut EP, Ayra Starr, on January 22, 2021. The EP peaked as a chart topper on the Nigerian iTunes, as well as in Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Gambia.