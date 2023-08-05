All 40+ confirmed K-pop comebacks in August 2023: SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, and more

Every month marks new music releases, and fans are now gearing up for the stream of K-pop comebacks in August 2023. From hardcore rap to ballad songs and EDM, the assortment of songs and albums coming out from the industry this month are varied and unique.
SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM's Japanese comebacks and THE BOYZ's second full-length album are also part of the K-pop comebacks in August 2023, as are the solo releases of TWICE's Jihyo, EXO's Chen (Japanese), Jeon Somi, and Kwon Eun-bi.
With multiple K-pop comebacks in August 2023, including popular groups and soloists, the month is packed with Korean music of different genres for fans to enjoy.
All K-pop comebacks in August 2023: DKB, MAMAMOO+, and more
The second quarter of the year is coming to an end this month, and companies representing Korean music acts have lined up with dozens of K-pop comebacks in August 2023.
IST Entertainment's popular group, THE BOYZ, will be celebrating Christmas early with their upcoming mini-album, [PHANTASY Pt.1] Christmas In August, and MAMAMOO+, consisting of Solar and Moonbyul from the Décalcomanie quartet, released their first EP Two Rabbits earlier this month. AI singer APOKI will also come within the gambit of K-pop comebacks in August 2023.
Apart from well-established acts coming up with new units or solo releases, several new idols like n.SSign and TIOT will make their K-pop comebacks in August 2023. High on the concept and full of youthful exuberance, these Korean idol group debuts are not to be missed.
Note: This list consists of only those K-pop comebacks in August 2023, confirmed on or before August 5.
1) XEED
Date: August 1
Project: BLUE (2nd mini-album)
2) YOUNGTAK
Date: August 1
Project: FORM (2nd album)
3) Ahn Byeong-woong
Date: August 1
Project: NUN (Single)
4) Kim Da-hyun (Trot singer)
Date: August 1
Project: Hey! Let's Play (Single)
5) Yong Jun-hyung (former Highlight)
Date: August 1
Project: Love Song (Single)
6) Richboy Hardy
Date: August 1
Project: SHAWTY (feat. oceanfromtheblue)
7) hosun
Date: August 1
Project: Redline (single)
8) Triceratops
Date: August 1
Project: It's a given (single)
9) xikers
Date: August 2
Project: HOUSE OF TRICKY : HOW TO PLAY (2nd mini-album)
10) KWON EUNBI
Date: August 2
Project: The Flash (1st single album)
11) The Wind
Date: August 2
Project: WE GO (1st single album)
12) Son Tae-jin (Trot)
Date: August 2
Project: You make me shine (single)
13) JMEOTT
Date: August 2
Project: Switch (EP)
14) DOSIJUNGJEON
Date: August 2
Project: Way (single)
15) Lapillus
Date: August 2
Project: Who's Next (debut Japanese single)
16) MAMAMOO+ (Solar and Moonbyul of MAMAMOO)
Date: August 3
Project: TWO RABBITS (1st mini-album)
17) BBGIRLS (formerly Brave Girls)
Date: August 3
Project: ONE MORE TIME (single album)
18) NINE.i
Date: August 3
Project: NEW MIND (3rd mini-album)
19) COOING
Date: August 3
Project: The summer night (single)
20) BXB
Date: August 3
Project: Chapter 1. Our Youth (1st single album)
21) ABLUE
Date: August 3
Project: FAKE LOVE (2nd single album)
22) DPR IAN
Date: August 4
Project: Peanut Butter and Tears (single)
23) LIMELIGHT
Date: August 4
Project: MADELIENE (1st single)
24) gitae
Date: August 5
Project: that it’s you(너라는 걸) (Feat. Hareem of Accordion)
25) Ahn Ye-eun
Date: August 5
Project: HONGRYEON (single)
26) Kisum
Date: August 5
Project: Let Me Be (Feat. Boi B)
27) THE BOYZ
Date: August 7
Project: [PHANTASY Pt.1] Christmas In August (2nd Album)
28) JEON SOMI
Date: August 7
Project: GAME PLAN (EP)
29) U-KNOW (TVXQ)
Date: August 7
Project: Reality Show (EP)
30) Jaehyun (NCT)
Date: August 8
Project: NCT LAB
31) n.SSign
Date: August 9
Project: BIRTH OF COSMO (debut album)
32) JO YURI
Date: August 9
Project: LOVE ALL (2nd mini-album)
33) APOKI
Date: August 9
Project: Hold On (Full album)
34) YENA (ex-IZ*ONE)
Date: August 9
Project: SMILEY (Japanese single)
35) ARTBEAT v
Date: August 10
Project: DUBI DUBI (single)
36) Kwon Jin-ah
Date: August 10
Project: Love Me Love Me (single)
37) TAN
Date: August 11
Project: TAN MADE [I] (mini-album)
38) DKB
Date: August 14
Project: We Love You (repackage album)
39) BZ BOYS
Date: August 14
Project: 1ST MINI ALBUM [무법자]
40) STAYC
Date: August 16
Project: TEENFRESH (mini-album)
41) LUCY
Date: August 17
Project: 4th EP ‘열’
42) LOVElution (tripleS)
Date: August 17
Project: ↀ (album)
43) LEO
Date: August 17
Project: Debut Single (untitled)
44) Chen (EXO)
Date: August 17
Project: Break Out (1st Japanese mini-album)
45) Jihyo (TWICE)
Date: August 18
Project: ZONE (1st mini-album)
46) EVERGLOW
Date: August 18
Project: ALL MY GIRLS (4th mini-album)
47) aespa
Date: August 18
Project: Better Things (single)
48) LE'V
Date: August 18
Project: 𝗔.𝗜.𝗕𝗔𝗘 (debut single)
49) PRIMROSE
Date: August 18
Project: LAFFY TAFFY (mini-album)
50) VANNER
Date: August 21
Project: VENI VEDI VECI (mini-album)
51) YERIN
Date: August 23
Project: Ready, Set, LOVE (mini-album)
52) LE SSERAFIM
Date: August 23
Project: UNFORGIVEN (Japan 2nd single)
53) SEVENTEEN
Date: August 23
Project: ALWAYS YOURS(Japan Best Album)
54) PLAVE
Date: August 24
Project: ASTERUM : The Shape of Things to Come (1st mini-album)
55) TIOT
Date: August 28
Project: Debut Album (unnamed)
56) cignature
Date: August 28
Project: Us in the Summer (mini-album)
57) H1-KEY
August 30
Project: Seoul Dreaming (mini-album)
58) KIM WOOJIN
Date: August 30
Project: THE MOMENT (mini-album)
The above list of K-pop comebacks in August 2023 prove that this month is choc-a-bloc full of music releases, no matter what genre the listener prefers.
