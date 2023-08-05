All 40+ confirmed K-pop comebacks in August 2023: SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, and more

Every month marks new music releases, and fans are now gearing up for the stream of K-pop comebacks in August 2023. From hardcore rap to ballad songs and EDM, the assortment of songs and albums coming out from the industry this month are varied and unique.

SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM's Japanese comebacks and THE BOYZ's second full-length album are also part of the K-pop comebacks in August 2023, as are the solo releases of TWICE's Jihyo, EXO's Chen (Japanese), Jeon Somi, and Kwon Eun-bi.

With multiple K-pop comebacks in August 2023, including popular groups and soloists, the month is packed with Korean music of different genres for fans to enjoy.

All K-pop comebacks in August 2023: DKB, MAMAMOO+, and more

The second quarter of the year is coming to an end this month, and companies representing Korean music acts have lined up with dozens of K-pop comebacks in August 2023.

IST Entertainment's popular group, THE BOYZ, will be celebrating Christmas early with their upcoming mini-album, [PHANTASY Pt.1] Christmas In August, and MAMAMOO+, consisting of Solar and Moonbyul from the Décalcomanie quartet, released their first EP Two Rabbits earlier this month. AI singer APOKI will also come within the gambit of K-pop comebacks in August 2023.

Apart from well-established acts coming up with new units or solo releases, several new idols like n.SSign and TIOT will make their K-pop comebacks in August 2023. High on the concept and full of youthful exuberance, these Korean idol group debuts are not to be missed.

Note: This list consists of only those K-pop comebacks in August 2023, confirmed on or before August 5.

1) XEED

XEED @XEED_OFFICIAL #XEED]



XEED The 2nd Mini Album <BLUE>

Official M/V



youtu.be/Bu9Xvdxm6JM



2023. 08. 01 6PM(KST)

#XEED #BLUE pic.twitter.com/taHalWS6uU XEED The 2nd Mini Album Official M/V2023. 08. 01 6PM(KST)

Date: August 1

Project: BLUE (2nd mini-album)

2) YOUNGTAK

Date: August 1

Project: FORM (2nd album)

3) Ahn Byeong-woong

WAVY @wavyseoul



안병웅 - NUN (Feat. 노윤하, REDDY)



Full video - Dingo Youtube Channel



#안병웅 #노윤하 #REDDY pic.twitter.com/HHLaBvFwjk [DF LIVE]안병웅 - NUN (Feat. 노윤하, REDDY)Full video - Dingo Youtube Channel

Date: August 1

Project: NUN (Single)

4) Kim Da-hyun (Trot singer)

Date: August 1

Project: Hey! Let's Play (Single)

5) Yong Jun-hyung (former Highlight)

Date: August 1

Project: Love Song (Single)

6) Richboy Hardy

Date: August 1

Project: SHAWTY (feat. oceanfromtheblue)

7) hosun

Date: August 1

Project: Redline (single)

8) Triceratops

Date: August 1

Project: It's a given (single)

9) xikers

Date: August 2

Project: HOUSE OF TRICKY : HOW TO PLAY (2nd mini-album)

10) KWON EUNBI

Date: August 2

Project: The Flash (1st single album)

11) The Wind

Date: August 2

Project: WE GO (1st single album)

12) Son Tae-jin (Trot)

Date: August 2

Project: You make me shine (single)

13) JMEOTT

Date: August 2

Project: Switch (EP)

14) DOSIJUNGJEON

Date: August 2

Project: Way (single)

15) Lapillus

Date: August 2

Project: Who's Next (debut Japanese single)

16) MAMAMOO+ (Solar and Moonbyul of MAMAMOO)

Date: August 3

Project: TWO RABBITS (1st mini-album)

17) BBGIRLS (formerly Brave Girls)

Date: August 3

Project: ONE MORE TIME (single album)

18) NINE.i

Date: August 3

Project: NEW MIND (3rd mini-album)

19) COOING

쿠잉 (COOING) @cooingchickens

pls look forward to it

I even tried to work on the color correcting in this MV.

I hope you guys like it. I released my MV teaser of the new album, The Summer Night, today.pls look forward to itI even tried to work on the color correcting in this MV.I hope you guys like it. pic.twitter.com/WSByiwKOFn

Date: August 3

Project: The summer night (single)

20) BXB

Date: August 3

Project: Chapter 1. Our Youth (1st single album)

21) ABLUE

Date: August 3

Project: FAKE LOVE (2nd single album)

22) DPR IAN

Date: August 4

Project: Peanut Butter and Tears (single)

23) LIMELIGHT

Date: August 4

Project: MADELIENE (1st single)

24) gitae

Date: August 5

Project: that it’s you(너라는 걸) (Feat. Hareem of Accordion)

25) Ahn Ye-eun

Date: August 5

Project: HONGRYEON (single)

26) Kisum

Date: August 5

Project: Let Me Be (Feat. Boi B)

27) THE BOYZ

Date: August 7

Project: [PHANTASY Pt.1] Christmas In August (2nd Album)

28) JEON SOMI

Date: August 7

Project: GAME PLAN (EP)

29) U-KNOW (TVXQ)

Date: August 7

Project: Reality Show (EP)

30) Jaehyun (NCT)

Date: August 8

Project: NCT LAB

31) n.SSign

Date: August 9

Project: BIRTH OF COSMO (debut album)

32) JO YURI

Date: August 9

Project: LOVE ALL (2nd mini-album)

33) APOKI

Date: August 9

Project: Hold On (Full album)

34) YENA (ex-IZ*ONE)

Date: August 9

Project: SMILEY (Japanese single)

35) ARTBEAT v

Date: August 10

Project: DUBI DUBI (single)

36) Kwon Jin-ah

안테나 Antenna @antennamusic #권진아



권진아 DS [Love Me Love Me]

Kwon Jin Ah DS [Love Me Love Me]



Snippet



2023. 08. 10. 6pm Release



Lyrics by 권진아

Composed by 권진아 밍지션 (minGtion)

Arranged by 밍지션 (minGtion)



#KwonJinAh

#LoveMeLoveMe

#20230810_6PM twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/K1pA7ICrOZ 권진아 DS [Love Me Love Me]Kwon Jin Ah DS [Love Me Love Me]Snippet2023. 08. 10. 6pm ReleaseLyrics by 권진아Composed by 권진아 밍지션 (minGtion)Arranged by 밍지션 (minGtion)

Date: August 10

Project: Love Me Love Me (single)

37) TAN

Date: August 11

Project: TAN MADE [I] (mini-album)

38) DKB

Date: August 14

Project: We Love You (repackage album)

39) BZ BOYS

Date: August 14

Project: 1ST MINI ALBUM [무법자]

40) STAYC

Date: August 16

Project: TEENFRESH (mini-album)

41) LUCY

Date: August 17

Project: 4th EP ‘열’

42) LOVElution (tripleS)

Date: August 17

Project: ↀ (album)

43) LEO

Date: August 17

Project: Debut Single (untitled)

44) Chen (EXO)

Date: August 17

Project: Break Out (1st Japanese mini-album)

45) Jihyo (TWICE)

Date: August 18

Project: ZONE (1st mini-album)

46) EVERGLOW

Date: August 18

Project: ALL MY GIRLS (4th mini-album)

47) aespa

Date: August 18

Project: Better Things (single)

48) LE'V

Date: August 18

Project: 𝗔.𝗜.𝗕𝗔𝗘 (debut single)

49) PRIMROSE

Date: August 18

Project: LAFFY TAFFY (mini-album)

50) VANNER

Date: August 21

Project: VENI VEDI VECI (mini-album)

51) YERIN

Date: August 23

Project: Ready, Set, LOVE (mini-album)

52) LE SSERAFIM

Date: August 23

Project: UNFORGIVEN (Japan 2nd single)

53) SEVENTEEN

Date: August 23

Project: ALWAYS YOURS(Japan Best Album)

54) PLAVE

Date: August 24

Project: ASTERUM : The Shape of Things to Come (1st mini-album)

55) TIOT

Date: August 28

Project: Debut Album (unnamed)

56) cignature

Date: August 28

Project: Us in the Summer (mini-album)

57) H1-KEY

H1-KEY @H1KEY_official

2nd Mini Album

[𝗦𝗲𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴]



COMING SOON



ALBUM RELEASE

AUG 30 WED 6PM (KST)



#H1KEY #하이키

#Seoul_Dreaming pic.twitter.com/iSpNpNGxQH H1-KEY(하이키)2nd Mini Album[𝗦𝗲𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴]COMING SOONALBUM RELEASEAUG 30 WED 6PM (KST)

August 30

Project: Seoul Dreaming (mini-album)

58) KIM WOOJIN

Date: August 30

Project: THE MOMENT (mini-album)

The above list of K-pop comebacks in August 2023 prove that this month is choc-a-bloc full of music releases, no matter what genre the listener prefers.

