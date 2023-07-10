5 active male K-pop idols who are parents: EXO's Chen, BIGBANG's Taeyang, and more

While it's rare to find K-pop idols who are actively engaged in music releases and other promotional schedules that come following marriage, there are a few artists who've managed to strike a work-life balance. The K-pop idols who debuted as teenagers have spent many years in the industry that fans often forget that many of them are old enough to start building their own family.

Given the hectic and busy schedules of artists in the K-pop industry, many idols retire from the industry to concentrate on their private lives when the time of kickstarting a family comes along their way. However, there are still a few K-pop idols who are not only actively participating in making and releasing music but also embracing their parenthood alongside.

K-pop idols, including iKON's BOBBY, who are also fathers

1) EXO's Chen

The first on the list of K-pop idols who are parents is EXO's Chen. In January 2020, Chen revealed his relationship with his non-celebrity partner, who, at that time, was expecting a child. Soon after, it was announced that the two were married and Chen became the father of his first child, a daughter, in April 2020.

The idol made another announcement of he and his partner expecting their second child in November 2021. Around January of the following year, the idol become the father of two children. However, the identity of the second child was kept away from the public. Chen is currently busy with the promotions of EXO's recently released seventh studio album, EXIST.

2) TVXQ!'s Changmin

The next on the list of the K-pop idols who are also parents is the Mirotic group's singer, Changmin. The idol also married a non-celebrity in September 2020. Two years after their marriage, it was announced that Changmin and his wife had their first child, a son, on October 17, 2022.

The group, TVXQ!, which debuted in 2004, had been one of the most legendary groups in the K-pop industry, with several iconic releases like Keep Your Head Down, Rising Sun, Hug, etc. Apart from Changmin's schedules with the group, he has also established himself as an actor, popping up in many famous K-dramas like Scholar Who Walks The Night, Paradise Ranch, and more.

3) iKON's BOBBY

In August 2021, BOBBY wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans explaining that he's engaged to his non-celebrity partner with whom he wishes to spend the rest of his life. Soon after, an announcement followed on September 27, stating that he and his fiancee welcomed their first child, a son. In August of the following year, the two officially tied the knot, cementing their relationship.

The idol and his group finally made their comeback with TAKE OFF following their mini-album release, Flashback, in May 2022. The album was well-received by many netizens, and people particularly enjoyed the tracks U and Tantara.

4) FTISLAND's Minhwan

One of the K-pop idols whose partner is also from the industry is FTISLAND's Minhwan. In September 2017, he announced that he was dating the former Laboum member, Kim Yul-hee, after which he announced their engagement news in January of the following year. While their marriage was planned around October 2018, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jae-yul, on May 18.

In August 2019, the two made another exciting announcement that they were expecting twins. Around February 2020, their twin daughters, Ah-yoon and Ah-rin, were born. However, the idol had to leave to fulfill his mandatory military service in the same month, which he sadly reflected on after his return.

5) BIGBANG's Taeyang

The last one on the list of K-pop idols who are also parents is BIGBANG's Taeyang. In 2014, after meeting Min Hyo-rin, the actress who featured on the video of his then-solo comeback 1 AM, on the set of the music video, the duo started to date. After four years of dating, the two finally tied the knot in February 2018. On December 6, 2021, the two welcomed their first child, a son.

The idol recently rolled out his solo album, Down To Earth, on April 25 after a long hiatus of about six years. The album has the title track thar goes by the same title the album and featured several exciting collaborations like BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS' Jimin, etc.

As K-pop idols try their best to maintain the work-life balance by juggling the hectic schedules of artists while also performing the tasks required by a parent, fans love and cherish the same.

Poll : 0 votes