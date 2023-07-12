"Omg didn't see this coming": Fans pumped as MAMAMOO+ announces August comeback with Two Rabbits teaser

MAMAMOO+'s Solar and Moonbyul are warming up to put out new content in early August, this year. On July 7, the duo had made it public that a comeback was on the way, while the official logo motion video further unveiled that the EP titled Two Rabbits will be dropped on August 3. This teaser clip, released on July 12 at 12:00 midnight KST, has a video-game-like theme with chirpy synth waves in the background, stirring anticipation.

MAMAMOO+ is MAMAMOO's first sub-unit and while member Solar is known for her impeccable vocals, Moonbyul's great rapping skills make the duo popular. MooMoos (MAMAMOO fans) are surprised, to say the least, with the upcoming project, as one even wrote that they "didn't see this coming."

MAMAMOO+ debuted on August 30, 2022, with the single Better, featuring rapper BIG Naughty.

The pair's sub-group venture received positive reviews from admirers after which it went on to release its last single album, Act 1, Scene 1, on March 29, 2023. A pre-release digital single, Chico Malo, was also dropped ahead of the first album.

The song was a unique merge of rap and traditional Korean musical instruments like the gayageum. What's more, the duo showcased its lyric-writing and composing skills in the making of Act 1, Scene 1's B-side.

Moreover, the idols even lent their voices to the OST called Super Gap for a variety program, THE QUEENS.

Owing to MAMAMOO+'s successful discography, fans are pumped for what concepts and sounds the group will explore in Two Rabbits, while they brew their own speculations amidst some spoilers left by Solar during the group's last comeback.

More on MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO made up of members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa made its debut in 2014 under RBW and has risen among other 3rd generation K-pop artists like TWICE, BTS, Red Velvet, EXO. The group is full of skilled rappers and vocalists, and its performances are spectacles to behold.

Its last release was the single [Hwa Sa Show Vol.3] MMM Simile, which came out in February 2023, as an OST for Hwasa's tvN program called Hwasa Show.

In recent news, member Hwasa left the group's long-term agency RBW and signed under industry senior PSY's agency, P NATION. Moreover, the group wrapped up its first world tour, My Con, earlier this year.

Fans have been high on anticipation since it was reported that a special concert film called MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie is on its way, which will feature behind-the-scenes moments from the girls' recent concert tour, member interviews, and more.

