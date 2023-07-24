"FINALLY THE REAL QUEENCARD": Fans elated as Jeon Somi announces her long-awaited comeback with EP album Game Plan

The long-awaited return of South Korean singer Jeon Somi is on the horizon as she gears up for an exciting comeback in August 2023 with her EP album, Game Plan. Anticipation soared on July 24, when the singer took to her official social media accounts to announce the thrilling news. Set to be released digitally on August 7 at 6 pm KST, Game Plan promises to be a musical treat for fans worldwide.

A physical release is also slated for August 14, ensuring a week-long celebration of Somi's musical excellence. Heightening the excitement, on the same day at 1 pm KST, Jeon Somi surprised fans with a brand new profile image, alongside announcing her August comeback and the arrival of her solo EP.

K-pop singer Jeon Somi to treat her fans with a brand new album after almost two years

After a wait that seemed never-ending to some, Jeon Somi's comeback has been officially confirmed with the announcement of her new EP (Extended Play, bigger than a mini-album but smaller than a full-length album), Game Plan. The news came nearly two months after her agency, The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, confirmed that the singer was preparing to make a comeback.

The upcoming EP will mark Somi's first release in almost two years, following her successful debut studio album, XOXO, which was released in October 2021. During the past year, she has gained immense popularity and love for her hit song Dumb Dumb, released in August 2021, which had sparked a viral challenge craze online.

Meanwhile, the latest announcement has sent fans into a frenzy as they had waited patiently for this comeback for the past two years. Fans spammed social media sites to express their excitement for their favorite's new album.

LeSomi #GAMEPLAN♥️🎲 @lesomsomi No seriously, with this long of a hiatus and knowing how much Somi worked hard to make this album, we should really all come together and make this work, securing goals , wins etc all while having fun ofc!!! twitter.com/somi_inter/sta…

Somi shares new look, heightening anticipation for EP

On July 24, Somi also treated her fans to three new photos on her personal Instagram, teasing the concept and visual aesthetics of her upcoming album. In the first photo, she is seen in a sleek black outfit with striking black eye makeup, emanating a fierce and confident aura.

Meanwhile, the second picture showcases a different side of Somi, donning a stunning red dress and unique braid buns, giving her a Barbie doll-like appearance.

Completing the trio of photos, Somi surprises with a mafia-inspired look in the third image, featuring blonde hair and dark eye makeup, dressed in a formal shirt, black tie, and an unconventional blazer-like upper with full sleeves, accentuated by a pair of black leather gloves, creating an edgy image.

Somi was recently seen at a Barbie movie interview, where, as the host, she interviewed the two popular American actresses and stars of the movie, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera.

As fans eagerly await the release of Game Plan, they are filled with excitement and support for Jeon Somi's long-awaited comeback and are looking forward to witness her growth and artistry in this new musical journey.