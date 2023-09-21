"COMEBACK SEASON IS HERE!": Fans ecstatic as SEVENTEEN announces 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN with a teaser and promotion scheduler

SEVENTEEN, the vibrant K-pop sensation, recently delighted their fans with thrilling news. As anticipated, the group officially confirmed their return in October 2023. The exact date for fans to mark on the calendar is October 23, 2023, when they will drop their 11th Mini Album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.

This exciting announcement was unveiled on September 19, 2023, through the group's official social media pages, accompanied by a teaser that sent the entire fandom into a frenzy.

For their devoted fans, known as CARATs, nothing beats the excitement of the group's comeback.

The 13-member group is fresh from their August 23, 2023 return with the Japanese album, ALWAYS YOURS, featuring two brand-new tracks along with 27 previously released tracks.

This upcoming album will be their 11th installment in the series of mini-albums, following the release of their 10th mini-album FML on April 24, 2023. It boasted an impressive lineup of six songs, and fans are eagerly anticipating a similar offering in this next album.

SEVENTEEN officially announces an October 2023 comeback

The teaser released through the group's social media platforms provided a tantalizing glimpse into what's to come.

It featured a dynamic graphic of a red band, reminiscent of concert wristbands, moving against a black backdrop, gradually revealing the album's release date and title, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.

The name alone exudes an air of excitement, especially with the group's name incorporated into it. However, this is not the first time the group has added their name into one of their albums. Their 2016 EP album was also named Going Seventeen.

Fans were caught buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting what the group has in store with this new album.

Following this teaser, a detailed promotional schedule was unveiled on September 20, 2023, using graphics that hint at a fun, light, and cheerful vibe for the upcoming album.

The group's upcoming schedule is packed with exciting events and releases. In the current weeks, Weeks 1 and 2 will be all about Seventeen Right Here @Everywhere.

Moving into Week 3 and 4, fans can mark their calendars for a series of exciting events. The schedule will continue with a trailer release on October 2, Seventeen Street on October 4, a track sampler on October 2, and a series of official photos from October 4 to October 12, featuring different versions.

October 16 will bring the tracklist reveal, followed by the highlight medley on October 18. Fans can look forward to Going SVT Special episodes on October 18 and 25.

The anticipation will build further with the release of Official Teaser 1 on October 20 and Official Teaser 2 on October 21, all leading up to the highly awaited Official MV and Album Release on October 23, 2023.

It's definitely an action-packed schedule that promises to keep the SEVENTEEN fans thrilled and engaged.

This year has been filled with various ups and downs for the group, yet they have not refrained from entertaining their fans to the fullest. With their leader, S.Coups currently injured, they are performing as a unit of 12 members.

However, fans are cheering for them no matter what and are excited for whatever the group has to offer.