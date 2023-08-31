"THE SCREAM I JUST LET OUT": Fans elated as SEVENTEEN announces an October comeback with a mini-album

SEVENTEEN, the beloved K-pop group, delighted their fans with some exciting news on August 29, 2023. Their management company officially confirmed that SEVENTEEN is gearing up for a highly anticipated return with a new mini-album scheduled for release in October.

Expand Tweet

Speculations regarding this development had been circulating for a while, although no official confirmation had been provided earlier. This is mainly because the group was preoccupied with preparing for the launch of their Japanese album, ALWAYS YOURS. This upcoming release marks their 11th project in their list of mini-albums.

The enthusiasm among fans soared when it was revealed that this comeback would include the entire group, marking a full-circle return, including the participation of members Seungkwan and S. Coups.

SEVENTEEN surprises fans after announcing another upcoming mini-album

The musical powerhouse SEVENTEEN has been delivering projects non-stop, one after another. Only a few months ago, they dropped their mini-album FML on April 24, 2023, a compilation boasting six engaging tracks.

Further, the group marked their return on August 23 with the launch of their Japanese album ALWAYS YOURS. This distinctive album featured two fresh compositions and the Japanese translations of 27 of their previously released tracks.

Expand Tweet

The title track, Ima-Even if the World Ends Tomorrow, was accompanied by an evocative music video that garnered its own fanbase. Notably, the song Super from their FML album enjoyed a high ranking on various charts, securing its status as a sensation.

Now, SEVENTEEN has already prepared for another album release in October, as disclosed by the South Korean daily newspaper Hankook Ilbo. This upcoming album marks the 11th installment in SEVENTEEN's collection of mini-albums, a confirmation made by their management company, PLEDIS Entertainment. In an official statement, PLEDIS Entertainment affirmed,

"It is true they are making a comeback with their 11th mini album at the end of October. Currently, they are in the final stages of preparations for the album, and we will announce the exact comeback date."

Adding to the excitement of fans, the announcement revealed that both Seungkwan and S.Coups, who are currently on a brief hiatus due to health concerns, will join the forthcoming promotional activities. Seungkwan, who had been on a temporary break for health reasons, expressed his readiness to reunite with the group after some much-needed rest.

Meanwhile, concerns lingered around leader S.Coups, who recently sustained an ACL injury during a shoot on August 10. To assure fans, it was conveyed that he would undergo surgery and rejoin the group at the earliest opportunity.

Having already excited their fans with the August album, the revelation of yet another upcoming album has left CARATs (their fans) delighted. Check out some of their comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Though many fans were surprised, some revealed they had already seen this coming. Fans are excited about what their favorite group has in store for them.