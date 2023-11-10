Fans swoon over BTS Jungkook’s look for Today Show: “I love him so much”

On November 8, 2023, BTS Jungkook kicked off his performance at Today Show with his recently released solo album GOLDEN, which won the hearts of ARMY (BTS fanbase). The youngest member aka the maknae of the BTS group, Jungkook left the fans in awe as they saw him singing, dancing, rapping, and painting.

Along with his talent and skills as an artist, Jungkook is popular for his look. In 2022, Jungkook was nominated as “the Most Handsome Man in the World” and fans claim that he has proven the title during each of his performances.

The same goes for the Today Show performance. His looks and dancing moves at the show completely melt-down the fans' hearts. They said Jungkook was looking amazing as always!

Once again BTS Jungkook amazed his fans with his performance

The Today Show started with BTS Jungkook very early in the morning on November 8, but that didn't stop the ARMYs from being prepared beforehand. All the fans from New York had filled the streets outside the Today studio from 48th Street to 51st. Everyone gave Jungkook a warm welcome to the show by cheering and calling out loud "JK" "JK".

With this exciting welcome from ARMY, BTS Jungkook also thanked them for coming so early in the morning and for their love. He also greeted them by wishing them to have a "Golden Day". BTS maknae started the performance with "3D" followed by "Seven" and ended with "Standing Next to You." The K-Pop start looked amazing in his sparkling outfit.

At the event, BTS Jungkook was wearing a sparkling black jacket with matching pants and his piercing looked gorgeous. An uncountable number of photos of Jungkook from the show have been shared on social media platforms including X and Instagram. Netizens overflowed the social media platforms with their complimenting and appreciating comments.

According to the fans, BTS Jungkook is too good to be true and he deserves the world. They are saying that anything he does and wears will look amazing. Fans are impressed by his looks and performance alike, as they said that whatever he does, he gives it all 1000%.

Here is some evidence from Today Show's social media post which show fan's love and appreciation for Jungkook!

Jungkook revealed his upcoming schedule for this month on The Tonight Show. As per the schedule, the 'golden maknae' of BTS will be appearing on the November 16 edition of the traditional MNet M Countdown and performing in a concert for GOLDEN on November 20.