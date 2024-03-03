"The rumors were true for once": Fans ecstatic as LLOUD's CEO Lisa was spotted attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Singapore

Lisa from BLACKPINK once more became the talk of social media on March 3, 2024, as she was sighted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Day 2 performance. Donning a black leather mini-skirt and a black hoodie, the Money rapper-singer entered the venue with her friends and her manager, Alice.

Previously, on March 2, LLOUD's CEO supported the boy group SHINee and her colleagues in the K-pop business. The Thai rapper was seen making the most of her trip to Singapore by attending two concerts consecutively. The artist's appearance at the concert delighted her fans as they expressed their thoughts online.

"Too many interactions today": Fans bewildered as Lisa was seen sharing Eras Tour bracelets with her fans

On February 29, 2024, the founder and CEO of LLOUD landed at Changi Airport in Singapore. They made headlines by attending the SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Instantly, there were rumors that she might be at Taylor Swift's concert in Southeast Asia.

Hence, the internet went into an online meltdown when they spotted the K-pop sensation in attendance at the Singapore National Stadium, where Taylor Swift's Day 2 concert was held.

After launching her independent company LLOUD on February 7, 2024, and taking the world by storm by placing over 240 digital billboards across Bangkok, New York, and Central Europe, this was Lisa's first public appearance as the found and CEO of LLOUD artist management company.

The K-pop sensation was spotted trading Eras Tour bracelets with enthusiastic fans and interacting with them on March 3. Furthermore, she was seen grooving and vibing to Swift's songs along with her manager, Alice, and her friends. The Thai rapper waved at her fans throughout the show as she enjoyed her time.

Between sets at the Eras Tour event at Singapore National Stadium, BLACKPINK's song Pink Venom was played, which added credence to fans' theories that Lisa and Taylor Swift were close friends. Here's how fans reacted to the latest development:

BLINKs mentioned on X how Lisa attended Swift's performance in March of 2024 and Rosé of BLACKPINK attended the Tokyo concert in February, as both had always wished to turn 22 and belt out Swift's song 22.

Hence, watching the idols attend the Eras Tour held more significance for BLINKs as it's a testament to their long journey and the success both Rosé and Lisa have achieved.

After terminating her solo contract with YG Entertainment, Lalisa Manobal from Thailand launched her company, LLOUD, in February 2024. A few days later, she was confirmed to join the main cast of the HBO original series The White Lotus, which would be released in 2025. The project would mark her debut as an actor.

Meanwhile, In an exclusive CELINE case study, Lalisa Manobal was mentioned, showcasing her impact. Yang Yuxin's noteworthy contribution to the chapter titled "Analysis of the Multi-dimensional Marketing Strategies of Luxury Brands" in the book Proceedings of the 2023 International Conference of Finance, Trade, and Business Management highlighted the influence of the K-pop phenomenon on CELINE.