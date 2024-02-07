“Queens supporting queens": Internet in a frenzy as BLACKPINK Rosé attends Night 1 of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Tokyo

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, BLACKPINK Rosé set the internet ablaze as a TikTok video of her attending the Eras tour in Tokyo and singing along to Taylor Swift's All Too Well surfaced online. Over 55,000 people packed the Toyko Dome in Tokyo on Wednesday to witness the start of Taylor Swift's 2024 leg of her Eras Tour. Among them was the BLACKPINK megastar, singing along to the celebrity's songs with her close friend.

BLINKs were exhilarated to see the K-pop sensation having a gala time at the Hollywood giant's tour at Tokyo Dome. One fan wrote on X:

Swift returned to the stage on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan, to continue her fully booked Eras Tour, following a monumental Grammy victorious weekend. As she began her four-night tour in Tokyo, the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome Stadium held the Anti-Hero hitmaker in a buoyant state.

"The way no one knew she was in Tokyo": Fans went crazy seeing Rosé enjoying Taylor Swift's concert

BLACKPINK Rosé filmed a candid video of her enjoying the Eras Tour in Tokyo with her friend(s) on February 7 and uploaded it on her personal TikTok account. The friendship between the BLACKPINK global star and the Hollywood giant is well-known among Swifties and BLINKs. Hence, seeing Rosé in her casual and happy self after months of radio silence delighted her fans.

Since terminating her exclusive solo contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023, the singer has been away from the spotlight and enjoying a vacation with her friends and family. As a result, her fans were overjoyed to see the K-pop superstar's first public appearance in 2024.

Earlier, Swift invited Rosé to an evening she hosted at the Electric Lady on September 9, 2023. The pair were seen leaving together during the 1989 album release party. 1989 is Swift's re-recorded fifth studio album, which was released on October 27, 2023. While Taylor Swift donned an asymmetrical black top with a grey miniskirt and black boots, Rosé looked lovely in a little black dress.

Even though Margaret Qualley, Cara Delevingne, Haley Williams, Sadie Sink, and Jack Antonoff were among the other celebrities seen outside the studio, BLINKs were thrilled to see the BLACKPINK megastar hanging out with Taylor Swift.

Furthermore, Rosé was the only member of BLACKPINK to get an invitation from Swift. This had previously led fans to conjecture a possible collaboration between them. However, the BLACKPINK idol cleared the air, stating that "the wrong news got out."

Meanwhile, her fans were excited to see her having a good time at her industry friend Taylor Swift's concert and flooded X.

Taylor's month-long tour of sold-out shows in Asia begins with this performance. This will be followed by a brief break during which she will return to Vegas to reportedly attend the Super Bowl game on February 11, 2024.

BLACKPINK member Roseanne Park MBE, also known by her stage name Rosé, has not yet announced her signing to a different artist management company after terminating her solo contract with YG Entertainment, just like the rest of her bandmates. However, all four team members have renewed the group contracts with the company to continue promoting BLACKPINK collectively.

