Music sensation Taylor Swift will be performing at Japan's largest indoor baseball stadium, the Tokyo Dome, as part of her Eras Tour. She has her concerts scheduled for Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Japan and Singapore are the remaining Asian slots on her highly successful tour. The concert in Singapore's National Stadium will be held from March 2–4.

For the Tokyo Dome event, tickets can be bought through the AnyPass app. The seating venue and ticket pricing at the concert are as follows:

SS: 30,000 JPY

S: 22,800 JPY

A: 18,800 JPY

U-20: 8,800 JPY

Here, the SS, S, A, and U-20 represent different seating locations, and the seat closest to the stage is SS.

Tokyo Dome is situated in the Koishikawa district of Tokyo’s Bunkyo ward. It has a seating capacity of over 40,000 people and is part of the Tokyo Dome entertainment complex. It spans about 11.5 acres and is 62 meters (292 feet) high.

The ballpark is home to the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball League. Apart from baseball, it is also known for hosting other sporting and cultural events regularly.

Tokyo Dome was opened in 1988. But in the 1930s, the site was used for manufacturing munitions and early warplanes. Thereafter, it became the city's center for cycle racing until 1972.

It then became Korakuen Stadium, which included a pool and a golf shooting range, before being replaced by Japan's largest fully covered baseball stadium, the Tokyo Dome, in March 1988.

Can Taylor Swift make it back in time for her boyfriend's Super Bowl game?

Taylor Swift has been dating the tightend of the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce for a while now. She has made a regular appearance at his important games, highlighting her support for him.

With Kelce and the Chiefs taking down the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game, they are set to defend the Lombardi Trophy against the NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday.

Swift's next concert is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Tokyo Dome. However, the time difference between Tokyo City and Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl will be held, is 17 hours.

So when the pop star takes center stage on Feb. 10, it will be around 1 a.m. (10 a.m.) in Las Vegas.

Assuming her concert lasts for four hours, she can take a 13-hour flight and reach Las Vegas on Saturday night, just in time for the big game on Sunday.

However, it remains to be seen whether Taylor Swift can attend Kelce's game and cheer for him.

