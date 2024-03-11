Emma Stone’s look for the Oscars 2024 red carpet mesmerizes fans: “I’m speechless” 

Emma Stone graced the Oscars 2024 red carpet, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in awe of her breathtaking look. The Academy Award-winning actress stole the spotlight in a pastel blue fish-cut strapless gown that looked perfect for the red carpet. Her hairstyle and makeup were in sync with the entire look.

Fans of Emma Stone are still buzzing with excitement over her breathtaking appearance. The acclaimed actress, nominated for the Best Actress category for her role in "Poor Things," left everyone in awe with her impeccable fashion sense and overall glamor. One of her fans quoted that her look made them "speechless."

Fans were in awe of Emma Stone’s look for the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Emma Stone looked stunning at the Oscars red carpet, and fans couldn't get enough of her look. Her gorgeous gown and stylish accessories wowed everyone, and social media was flooded with admiration for her timeless elegance.

Emma's choice of outfit made her a standout at the event, and it's clear that she knows how to steal the show with her impeccable sense of style.

Emma Stone had social media buzzing with positive compliments after her appearance at the Oscars red carpet. Fans couldn't help but gush over her, describing her as a "goddess" and even likening her to a mermaid.

More details about Emma Stone’s look for the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Emma Stone looked amazing at the Oscars in a pastel blue strapless gown that perfectly showcased her style and grace. The fish cut dress hugged her figure beautifully. It gave off a timeless and sophisticated vibe. The pastel color complemented her complexion and added a touch of elegant charm to her overall appearance.

Emma Stone added the perfect finishing touch to her stunning gown at the Oscars 2024 with carefully chosen accessories. Her diamond and topaz pendant jewelry perfectly matched the pastel blue dress.

It struck a delicate balance that highlighted the gown's elegance while adding a touch of glamour.

Emma Stone sported a 'mermaid' vibe at the Oscars 2024 with her straight and flowy hair, as fans fondly noted. Keeping her makeup subtle glam, she opted for a light smokey brown eyeshadow, a thin eyeliner, and a hint of mascara for her eyes.

Completing the look, she added a creamy and hydrating light pink lipstick.

Oscars 2024 unfolded on March 10, 2024, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It is the 96th edition of the Academy Awards, and the ceremony's pre-show was hosted by the lovely Amelia Dimoldenberg, leading into the live show.

The red carpet saw some stunning makeup looks, and all the celebrities looked lovely as always.