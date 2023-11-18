What is the Pastel makeup trend? 5 best products explored

After Graffiti makeup, now is the era of Pastel makeup which includes soft colors like baby blue, lavender, pale pink, and pastel yellow.

There are no limits to versatility when it comes to cosmetics. A few months ago, everyone was infatuated with bold and gorgeous makeup styles that incorporated a variety of looks. Now, makeup lovers have opted for more subtle yet bold looks with Pastel colors.

With Pastel colors, they are expressing their romantic and dreamy side more creatively. And to create a perfect Pastel makeup trend, it is important to get the best products. Many beauty brands are currently offering products with pastel hues. Here is a list of top products to create a dreamy Pastel makeup look.

Gucci, Freck Beauty, Annabelle, NYX, and Guerlain offer top products for Pastel makeup

1) Gucci Stylo Contour Des Yeux Long-Lasting Kohl Liner

Gucci Stylo Contour Des Yeux is a line of eyeliners that come in a total of six different colors including Céleste, Noir, Anthracite, Chocolat, Bordeaux, and Amethyste. Each color has been crafted with freedom of expression in mind. It is formulated with a creamy, soft texture that makes it as versatile as it is fun.

Gucci Stylo Contour Des Yeux in Céleste is a perfect color to create a Pastel look. It is in a dreamy light blue color that glides on smoothly without creasing and lasts long. It is available for purchase at Gucci Beauty for $39.

2) NYX Jumbo Eye Pencils (Macaroon)

NYX is well-known for its wide range of beauty affordable beauty products and its Jumbo Eye Pencils collection would be a perfect add-on for creating a gorgeous Pastel makeup look. People who are looking to add a little bit of shimmer in their pastel color, then opt for these Jumbo Eye Pencils.

Available in 16 color options, NYX Jumbo Eye Pencils in Macaroon, Sherbert, and Matcha would be a perfect combination to create that Pastel look with light blue, pink, and green. It has a creamy formula that applies and blends easily. One can buy it from NYX for $6.

3) Freck Beauty Shadow Slide Long-Wear H20 Shadow Stick

Freck Beauty Shadow Slide Long-Wear H20 Shadow Stick in the shade of Algae Babe is a bright cactus green color that would create a mesmerizing Pastel makeup look. This eye pencil is also available in five more shades but the Algae Babe would be the best choice for creating a Pastel look.

The key feature of this beauty product is that it also has skincare benefits as it is saturated with Ceramides, Japanese Loquat Leaf Extract, Glycerin, and Caffeine. This botanically derived, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula would protect the eyes from any harm and is perfect for long wear.

It is available for $24 at Freck Beauty.

4) Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad (Majestic Rose)

Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad is available in eight color palates including Undressed Brown, Wild Nudes, Exotic Orchid, Mystic Peacock, Royal Jungle, Majestic Rose, Metal Butterfly, and Imperial Moon. But to create a Pastel makeup look, the Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Majestic Rose would be the right one as it contains beautiful pastel shades of pink.

Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Majestic Rose has a talc-free texture made up of intense pigments for long-lasting color. To get that luminous metallic finish for the Pastel look, buy it from the brand's website for $85.

5) Annabelle Waterline Matte Kohl Eyeliner (Lavender)

Annabelle Waterline Matte Kohl Eyeliner (Image via Annabelle cosmétiques)

Annabelle Waterline Matte Kohl Eyeliner is a popular product known for its long-lasting, waterproof, and transfer-proof formula. This French beauty brand has specially formulated this eye pencil to hold inside the eyelid with a thick diameter for quick application. This eye pencil is available in eight shades.

However, these three shades would be perfect for any Pastel makeup look: Lavender, Beige, and Mint. The product is available for purchase via Amazon for $10.95.

Choose among these beauty products and create a perfect dreamy and shiny Pastel makeup look for this Holiday season.