What is the "Fembot" makeup trend? How to achieve it

In addition to the long queue of makeup trends, the Fembot trend is the latest to create a stir ever since Ariana Grande sported the look and showcased it on her Instagram stories.

Ariana is known for her signature high and sleek ponytail, winged eyeliner, and multiple tattoos and she recently took to Instagram to show off her makeup look with the caption:

"Going through an intense 'fembot' phase over here."

Ariana Grande's Fembot look (Image via Instagram/ @r.e.m.beauty)

The fembot phase in question here is not the pink, big-haired army from the Austin Powers franchise but a makeup look decoded by Ariana’s makeup artist Michael Anthony. From the looks of it, this trend involves a combination of contouring and highlighting.

Skin prep to winging the eyeliner: How to nail the Fembot makeup look

Ariana’s photo indicates that the contouring is strong under her cheekbones while the highlighter is highly visible on the top of her cheekbones, a few centimetres below her eyebrows, making it look like a reflective stroke.

Her skin and under-eye area look brightened and the lips have a glossy, rosy-mauve tint, complementing her iconic subtle-winged eyeliner. The 7 Rings singer went for the Fembot look in her 34+35 video as well.

Michael gave away his makeup creation technique to Vogue wherein he stated that skin prep is important when wanting to achieve any makeup look. Hence, he advises wiping off excess moisturizer or serum from the skin with a sponge prior to foundation application. This ensures that the makeup has more endurance.

He recommends the baking technique or loose powder for setting the ideal base and sealing the look with a makeup setting spray to lock it in place. The propagation of the Fembot makeup trend by both Ariana and Michael is speculated by fans to be linked to her beauty brand r.e.m beauty’s Sweetener foundation (£28).

The foundation is a longwear foundation infused with skincare. It is formulated with r.e.m’s hydrasmooth essence, which is a clinically proven blend of hyaluronic acid spheres and raspberry leaf extract. The foundation delivers intense hydration and the niacinamide infused with the same helps reduce the appearance of pores, correct dullness and brighten the skin.

The Fembot look also entails washes of pastels, pink, and sheer pearly white and metallic embellishments for the eyes to make it more creative. One of the palettes consisting of the perfect combination of pink and metallic shades is the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction, retailing for $128 on Sephora.

The brand describes it as a treasure box consisting of creative candy for the eyes. It is a ten-shade palette with metallics, satins, glitters, and mattes ideal for recreating Ariana’s makeup look.

As for the sheer lipgloss, there are a ton of options to choose from such as the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($16) or Dior's Lip Glow Oil infused with cherry oil ($38).

Throw in a volumizing mascara for dramatic lashes and voila! One has achieved the trending makeup look with a handful of products and appropriate skin prep.

One of the best things for makeup enthusiasts is celebrities and their makeup artists revealing the techniques and products behind unique makeup looks which go on to become viral TikTok makeup trends, just like this one.