5 best makeup deals to avail during Black Friday 2023 sale

The highly anticipated Black Friday 2023 sale is quickly approaching, marking the start of a joyous season for beauty enthusiasts. It is now the perfect moment to contemplate the exceptional makeup bargains that can be effortlessly seized during this event. Like previous years, the Black Friday sale will present its largest markdowns on a diverse selection of items such as cosmetics, hair products, skincare, and a plethora of beauty accessories.

The Black Friday 2023 sale is expected to kick off the holiday shopping season with excitement. It will provide a wide range of beauty deals ideal for indulging yourself or surprising your loved ones. This sale will begin on November 24, 2023, and will be featured on some top online retailers, including Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Target, Neiman Marcus, etc.

To simplify the chaotic event, listed below is a list of the top five best makeup deals from brands such as Dior to Charlotte Tilbury, all available at a discounted price of $6-$56.

Top five must-have makeup deals to avail during the Black Friday 2023 sale

1) Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gloss

The Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gloss is a luxurious gel lip product that provides a cushiony feel with its nonsticky formula. It makes the lips appear visibly smooth and plumped up. The Ultra Shine Lip Gloss comes in two shade ranges Mystic Pink and Red Velvet, which effortlessly glide over the lips, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear.

During the Black Friday 2023 Sale, the Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gloss can be purchased at a retail price of $16, but with a generous 50% discount, it is available for only $6.

2) Florence by Mills Under The Eyes Gel Pads

The Florence by Mills eye gel pads consist of 30 pairs, effectively rejuvenating and moisturizing our fatigued under-eye region. These gel pads are enriched with Niacinamide and Sodium Hyaluronate, providing hydration to the undereye area, eliminating dullness, and enhancing the skin's innate moisture barrier.

During the Black Friday 2023 Sale, the Florence by Mills Under The Eyes Gel Pads can be purchased on Target at a discount price of $36.

3) Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation

Armani Beauty's Neo Nude Foundation delivers all-day hydration that comes with skincare-infused qualities. It's a lightweight plumping and smoothing foundation that gives a healthy, glowy skin finish. The foundation is designed to provide the illuminating benefits of glycerin and hyaluronic acid all over the skin.

During the Black Friday 2023 Sale, the Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation can be purchased at Neiman Marcus at a discount price of $48.

4) Dior Lip Glow Oil

The Lip Glow Oil from Dior is an extremely TikTok-viral cherry oil-infused lip oil that imparts a moisturizing, sheer glossy sheen, perfect for any occasion. This lip oil helps to enhance its natural color by being nonsticky, non-greasy, rich, and balmy lip oil. The product originated in France and received Winner of Allure's 'Best of Beauty' Award for Best Lip Oil, in 2021.

During the Black Friday 2023 Sale, the Dior Lip Glow Oil can be purchased on Nordstrom at a discount price of $34.

5) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo

The Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo by Charlotte Tilbury contains two of its highly acclaimed set of lipstick shades, i.e., Pillow Talk and Pillow Talk Medium. The product comes in a nude pink color, warm berries, and pink hues. It has also been awarded with Allure's Best of Beauty in 2017. As part of the Black Friday 2023 Sale, the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo can be obtained for a retail price of $70, but with a generous 20% discount, it can be purchased for just $56.

The Black Friday 2023 sale promises to be a beauty enthusiast's paradise, offering irresistible makeup deals from renowned brands. From the luxurious Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gloss to TikTok-viral Dior Lip Glow Oil, these discounted offerings make it the perfect time to refresh your beauty collection.

All these products are easily available at unbeatable prices during this exciting holiday shopping season. Make your wishlist and get ready to indulge in these fantastic beauty bargains.