When was Charlotte Tilbury founded? 5 best products of the brand explored

After years of creating red carpet, runway, and editorial makeup looks on some of the world’s most popular stars, Charlotte Tilbury founded her namesake brand in 2013. The tips and tricks she learned helped inspire her cosmetic and skincare line. Ten years later, the brand, combining luxury, glamor, and superior formulas, has amassed a loyal consumer base of millions of beauty fans worldwide.

From glowing and gorgeous jewel-toned eyeshadow palettes to blushing nudes and natural-tone lip stains, Charlotte Tilbury's makeup items have a comprehensive collection of skin textures to give that airbrushed face.

Its iconic Pillow Talk collectible, in particular, is one of a sort. The label's skincare is top-tier, from the beloved Magic Cream moisturizer to the delicate yet efficacious Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial Treatment.

5 of the best Charlotte Tilbury products that are worth a try!

Check out the 5 best Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare products, a must for any beauty enthusiast's makeup kit.

1) Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

This genuine beauty splendor pledges to give a beauty seeker flawless-looking skin with a hint of glow. With its moistening formulation enhanced with hyaluronic acid, it not only conceals imperfections but also intensely nurtures the skin.

And the most promising part? One has complete control over skin coverage; the pigment is buildable, permitting it to achieve the expected finish.

For $49, this makeup gem is obtainable from Sephora, which boasts a fantastic user rating of 4.5/5.

2) Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

This secret weapon for the lips is a blessing and a true beauty essential. This super-star of this lip liner, with its unconquerable mastery to withstand smudging and feathering, remains put for up to six hours, giving the user the perfect pout that lasts the entire day.

Its 16 universally flattering neutral shades suit all skin textures and are paraben and cruelty-free, adding to its appeal.

At $25, it's a steal for the quality a beauty seeker gains at Nordstrom.

3) Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

This is one of the top skincare secrets for those desiring age-defying outcomes. This lavish moisturizer boasts the ability of hyaluronic acid, which makes the facial skin look plumper and lessens the formation of wrinkles.

Ingrained with a powerful combination of Vitamin C & E and Bionymph Peptide Complex, this magic cream leaves the face glowing while preparing it for perfect makeup application.

With a price tag of $100, this paraben-free and cruelty-free skincare treasure is obtainable at Sephora with a star user rating of 4.5/5.

4) The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Owing to one of these beauty products, this world-acclaimed beauty label is like having a real-life filter. This magical face booster blurs imperfection smooths out the skin tone, and illuminates that coveted lit-from-within glow.

With four different ways to apply, you can customize the bright look to the peak. Suitable for all skin types, this gem tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness.

Ingrained with finely milled powders, porcelain flower extract, and glossy oil, it creates a fantastic finish worth every penny of its $49 price tag.

Further, it is paraben, sulfate, and animal cruelty-free. With a user rating of 4.8/5, it is no surprise beauty lovers can not get enough of this gem, obtainable at Sephora in 12 gorgeous hues.

5) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer

An attractive beauty treasure that overextends time is 16-hour wear cream bronzer blurs blemishes, leaving the skin with a sun-kissed shine. Enhanced with powerful hyaluronic acid and fostering Vitamin D3, this gem moistens and combats those bothersome fine lines and creases.

Further, this sweat-proof bronzer is fit for all skin sorts.

Available in four 4 luxurious tints, this paraben, sulfate, and animal cruelty-free creation is a must-have in your beauty arsenal. Obtainable at Sephora, its starry user rating of 4.8/5 speaks volumes.

With these above-mentioned five beauty products from this luxurious beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury, there is no need for a beauty buff to think twice before adding to their makeup and skincare kit.

These luxurious beauty products are obtainable from its official website and several beauty e-commerce vendors like Sephora and Nordstrom.