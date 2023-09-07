5 best cream bronzers of 2023

The eye-catching cream bronzers have gained popularity in recent years owing to their buildable formula; unlike powder bronzers, which can sometimes appear too heavy or streaky, they allow for a more seamless and natural application.

With these cream bronzer types, a beauty enthusiast has better control over the color intensity, easy layering, and blend.

These bronzers' creamy texture allows an effortless blending and seamless transition between the bronzed and facial contours. This makes them an excellent alternative for those beauty seekers desiring a subtle, sun-kissed glow or an intense bronzed makeover.

2023's 5 best cream bronzers to glam up the facial contours

Cream bronzers come with varied perks. They can bridge the gap between bronzer and facial contour. A makeup lover achieves a more defined and contoured appearance by applying the product in the cheek hollows, along the jawline, and on the temples.

Secondly, these bronzers come with long-lasting wear with their powder counterparts. This is especially beneficial during warmer months or events where one must stay put for an extended period.

Further, cream bronzers are less fade-prone or patchy, giving a more consistent and refined look the entire day.

1) Fenty Cheeks Out freestyle cream bronzer

The industry standard, Fenty’s Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer, is all-inclusive 7 shades, making it apt for all skin textures. Its creamy texture mixes flawlessly with a bronzer brush, minus any cakey remnants. It offers a subtle sunny glow to a deep contoured face, courtesy of its sweat and water-proof formulation.

Once applied, cream bronzers cater to a beautiful, minimal fading, settling, or accentuating skin texture.

This sheer to bold, silky smooth cream bronzer texture is animal cruelty-free and comes with a price tag of $35, obtainable from Sephora, backed with user ratings of 4.5/5.

2) Saie Sun Melt cream bronzer

Saie Sun Melt cream bronzer's formula is dreamy, from its attractive creamy pigment to its neat application and long-lasting wear. The 6 shades of Sun Melt are the right mix of bronze and contour, providing a warm sun-kissed facial glow, defining the face contours.

Best applied with a bronzer brush or a sponge, Sun Melt does not fade, settle, or accentuate skin texture and looks like a second skin for 8+ hours of wear.

This cruelty-free natural cream-balm formula comes with a price tag of $32, obtainable from Sephora, backed with user ratings of 4.8/5.

3) e.l.f. Putty bronzer

e.l.f. Putty Bronzer is one of the best value-added cream bronzers that stands out among other bronzers. Putty Bronzer has 8 great shades to cherry-pick from. Its cream-to-powder formulation comes with easy-to-application, giving a weightless effect on the skin texture.

Once applied with a bronzer brush or fingers, this cream bronzer stays put for 6-8 hours.

This affordable putty cream bronzer comes for $7, which is a steal. This non-greasy, vegan, and cruelty-free bronzer comes with a 4.5/5 as a buyer rating and is obtainable from Sephora.

4) Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow bronzing cream

This iconic and luxurious Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream has a coveted formula. Its creamy recipe has an easy application, giving a buildable sheer to medium pigment, leading to a soft matte finish and natural radiance.

Available in three shades and can be applied with a brush or a sponge, this bronzing cream from Chanel gives the skin a light-from-within glow.

A bit on the higher side, this cream-gel bronzer comes for $50. This non-comedogenic bronzer comes with a buyer rating of 4.3/5 and is obtainable from Sephora.

5) Milk Makeup Matte Cream bronzer stick

A beauty enthusiast can vouch for this makeup bronzer stick, a trailblazer in the domain of cream bronzers, courtesy of its user-friendly formulation and five varied shades.

Once applied, the face gets a beautiful summer glow with a subtle contour.

Affordable with a price tag of $24, this makeup bronzer stick is gluten-free, paraben-free, animal cruelty-free, and vegan. It comes with a buyer rating of 4.5/5, and is obtainable from Sephora.

Cream bronzers offer several benefits while catering to a more sculpted and versatile look. Whether a beauty enthusiast prefers a subtle or an intense facial makeover, these 5 best cream bronzers rule 2023's beauty realm.

One can purchase these makeup gems from their official websites or reputed beauty retailers like Sephora at reasonable prices.