Supermodel Bella Hadid shares health update about battle with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid, the supermodel and younger sister of Gigi Hadid, has opened up about her battle with Lyme disease and chronic illness.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on September 18 to share a series of photos with a heartfelt caption, thanking her mother and medical team for their support throughout her journey.

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, along with her brother Anwar and mother Yolanda, who has also spoken openly about her own struggle with the illness. Bella has been open about the daily challenges she faces, explaining that at times she feels invisible and misdiagnosed by medical professionals.

Bella Hadid's battle with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid (Image sourced via Instagram/bellahadid)

In March, Bella Hadid shared on TikTok that her battle with Lyme disease was intensified due to a “low-grade infection underneath” her tooth, which caused pain and inflammation.

That led to her taking a break from the runway and canceling several appearances for shows.

What are the effects of Lyme disease?

According to the CDC, most cases of Lyme disease can be cured with a 2-4 week course of oral antibiotics. However, some may experience symptoms like pain, fatigue or difficulty thinking that last for over six months.

The effects of this chronic illness are devastating, causing severe joint pain, fatigue and flu-like symptoms. It can also lead to depression and a feeling of isolation.

Lyme disease is caused by a bacterial infection spread through the bite of an infected tick. Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, fatigue and skin rashes.

If left untreated, the CDC notes that it can spread to joints, heart and nervous system. It's a debilitating illness that can disrupt one's life.

Supermodel Bella Hadid gets emotional while sharing health update on Instagram

Bella Hadid said that she has been suffering from the condition for the last 15 years, describing the period as “15 years of invisible suffering”.

In her Instagram post, she expressed how grateful she is for her mother who has been by her side throughout her illness, never leaving her side, protecting, supporting, and most importantly, believing in her through all her struggles.

Hadid has become a spokeswoman for her chronic illness, using her platform to bring awareness to the disease and break the stigma surrounding it.

Many experts agree that the only way to cure chronic Lyme disease is through early detection, which makes increased public awareness and education key to fighting the disease.