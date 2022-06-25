What Is Bella Hadid’s Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Stay Fit?

Bella Hadid is one of the celebrities who has fast become a fashion icon in only a few years. She's also one of the most sought-after models in the fashion industry.

Supermodel Hadid always impresses with her flawless sense of style and beauty, whether she's gracing the runway in Fashion Week or slaying the cover of fashion magazines.

Bella Hadid’s diet and workout routine is something that many of us can learn from. Her approach to nutrition is simple and makes sense, especially for those who want to stay fit and healthy

Bella Hadid's Workout Routine

Bella Hadid says that she starts her day by stretching. She stresses the importance of eating right with a serious workout schedule, and she counts on smoothies, juices or protein drinks 30 minutes before each session.

Hadid is dedicated to her fitness and regularly trains at the Gotham Gym in New York City with her personal trainer Rob Piela. She likes to train for two or three hours daily and increases her training time when she prepares for her fashion shows.

Bella Hadid loves to do yoga, but she says it's too slow for her. She likes to mix in some more intense workouts with her yoga practice, like boxing or boxing-related exercises. She has said that the boxing exercises she performs as part of her regular fitness programme are what give her the washboard abs she has.

Hadid doesn’t like to follow a routine every day. She likes to have fun even while working out, so she mixes up her routine with cardio, Pilates as well as boxing. Running is a form of cardio, and she loves running. The paparazzi often capture her running in action.

Bella Hadid's Diet

There is no secret to Bella Hadid's diet, whether your goal is to reduce weight or become healthier. She doesn't limit herself, as she enjoys it.

She rejects the idea of dieting. Hadid eats what she wants in moderation wherever and whenever she wants. She once said:

"If you want to have a piece of bread, go have a piece of bread," when asked about her best diet advice.

Bella Hadid sticks to her favourite snack options: celery and cashew butter. This nutritious combination is a popular choice when she needs something on the go. For workouts, she drinks juices in between sets. She keeps ginger shots in her fridge at all times, as she finds that the beverage helps her feel extra energised when she feels low.

Bella Hadid's diet is low on carbs and high in protein and healthy fats.

Breakfast: Eggs and sausage.

Lunch: Salmon and vegetables.

Dinner: Sauteed kale. To maintain her energy during workouts, she drinks a smoothie or a protein drink before workout session..

Bottom Line

There is no way you can ever think for for a second that Hadid's super-toned physique is the result of sluggish gym routines. She believes that the secret to a successful workout is giving it everything you've got from start to finish.

Bella Hadid has toned her body through a combination of diet and exercise. While we can’t just take a hard copy of her diet, we can surely put together a plan that can help our body achieve similar fitness goals.

