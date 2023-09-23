SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is more than just another vitamin C serum for skin care. Dermatologists and beauty buffs have claimed that the product is a mix of vitamin C, E, and ferulic acid and fan favorite due to its skin-brightening and soothing properties.

This cult-favorite SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum holds the magic recipe that all beauty seekers' skin requires. Routine use enhances the facial appearance of fine lines, creases, and wrinkles, illuminates the face, and lessens free radical harm.

The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is $182, with a 4.9/5 satisfied user rating.

Further details unveiled about SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum

SkinCeuticals, a skincare label, was established in 1997 and has acquired a standing for being both ingenious and reliable. The job of this beauty firm is to curate skincare items backed by scientific analysis. These solutions work to safeguard the skin, control aging symptoms, and prevent potential damage in advance.

Check out the significant details about SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum and its reasons for being worthy of an add-on in any beauty lover's skincare kit.

All about its ingredients and its potency

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is sealed with three active components, namely 15% L-ascorbic acid, 1% alpha-tocopherol, and 0.5% ferulic acid.

The key ingredient, 15% L-ascorbic acid, is a potent form of pure vitamin C. It balances free radicals, safeguards against oxidative strain, and visibly lessens aging signs.

Secondly, the serum comprises 1% alpha-tocopherol, the refined form of vitamin E, which completes the activity of vitamin C by balancing free radicals and reloading the skin layer's lipids.

This serum is sealed with three active components (Image via Sportskeeda)

The serum contains 0.5% ferulic acid, a plant-based anti-oxidant, a component that neutralizes free radicals and enriches the antioxidant usefulness and solidity of vitamins C and E.

Concerning the same, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman explained,

"These three ingredients are known to work very well together! Ferulic acid also helps stabilize vitamins C and E."

Scientifically proven formula

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is a scientifically proven formulation understood for its efficacy. This serum is supported by comprehensive analysis and clinical examinations.

These potent antioxidants work jointly to balance free radicals, safeguard the skin layers against environmental harm, and enhance the formation of fine lines, facial creases, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

As per Engelman, this serum is suited for all skin sorts. Backing this claim, she said,

"Thanks to the well-balanced formulation and soothing vitamin E, it is usually well-tolerated. However, discontinue use if you notice irritation or discomfort after using it."

How to apply SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum

This serum's vitamin C pairs very well with vitamin E and ferulic acid, amplifying each other's brightening and anti-aging advantages.

Here are the simple steps to follow:

Clean the face with a mild cleanser and pat dry with a clean towel.

Put a few drops of this serum onto the palm with the glass dropper.

Upwardly massage the serum with gentle strokes onto the face, neck, and décolleté.

Let the serum absorb entirely into the skin layers before applying other skincare items.

Use the serum once daily in the morning for quick and effective results.

With its proven track record and avant-garde formula, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is a trusted option for those beauty enthusiast aiming for a science-backed answer to their skincare requirements.

Vitamin C is usually very photosensitive, and its rack life is heavily affected by light exposure, so it is often packed in tinted or opaque glass bottles. Also, this serum will stay fresh for up to 18 months if unopened. After unbottling this skincare item, it will remain effectual for about 3 to 6 months.

One can purchase this serum from its authorized website or reputed beauty retailers such as Sephora and Amazon for $182.