Dior’s viral Lip Glow Oil has over 100 million views on TikTok. The product that retails at $40 on the luxury brand’s official website is sought after owing to its color-enhancing, hydrating effect on the lips. It has a doe-foot applicator to help coat your lips with the glowy formula in one swipe.

Being a luxury brand, the pricing of the lip glow oil might come off as high-end for some. With makeup lovers finding similar alternatives to the lip glow oil, #diorlipoildupe has 127 million views on TikTok.

This listicle is a compilation of 5 dupes of Dior’s viral lip glow oil.

5 Dupes of Dior's viral Lip Glow Oil explored

The makeup arena never falls short of innovative formulations for the lips. However, lip oils provide the dual benefit of giving the lips a glossy shine and nourishing, hydrating, and softening them. They also protect the lips from cracking and dehydration.

1) Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil by Rare Beauty:

This unique lip jelly formula transforms into lightweight oil that is glossy in the beginning and then tints the lips without feeling sticky. The tinted lip oil is made with sunflower seed oil and jojoba oil to nourish, soften, and hydrate the lips.

This Rare Beauty product comes with an angled, flat, doe-foot applicator and gives a fuller-looking pout within seconds of application.

Retailing for $20 on the Rare Beauty website, this Dior dupe is available in eight shades.

2) Kosas Cosmetics Wet Lip Gloss:

This lip gloss by Kosas Cosmetics is a dual formula. It is a lip treatment infused with a gloss formulated with active ingredients. The product offers to hydrate, protect and plump the lips while providing a juicy color.

The wet lip gloss is a tingle-free, never drying formula.

It consists of Hyaluronic acid, Peptides, Avocado oil, Evening Primrose Oil, and Konjac Root that, provide hydration and protection and create a healthy barrier for the lips.

Retailing for $22 on the Kosas website, the wet lip gloss is available in 11 shades.

3) Milani Cosmetics Fruit Fetish Lip Oil:

Winner of People’s Beauty Award 2022, Milani calls the fetish lip oil America’s #1 lip oil. The formula delivers a glossy shine and instant hydration to the lips with a tint of color without any stickiness.

It is a custom oil blend that combines Vitamin E with fruit extracts to make a comfortable-to-wear formula that nourishes the lips.

Priced at $11.99 on the Milani Cosmetics official website, this cruelty-free lip oil is available in 4 fruity shades.

4) ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil:

A tinted lip oil infused with Hyaluronic acid, this lip product by ILIA provides cushiony moisturization to the lips, leaving them soft and smooth.

It is a blend of potent botanicals with hyaluronic acid, offering deep hydration and a glossy shine.

The Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil retails for $26 on ILIA's website and is available in six shades.

5) Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil:

Haus Labs is a beauty venture by Lady Gaga. Its hybrid lip oil is an award-winning, clean, sheer formulation that provides lightweight hydration, a cushiony feel, and no scope of sticky, heavy feeling.

Formulated with Pricky Pear Oil, Vegan Collagen, Plant Squalene, and Portulaca Pilosa Extracts, the lip oil is available in four pH-powered shades and one clear shade.

Available on the Haus Labs website, the hybrid lip oil retails for $24.

With these dupes matching the high-shine, glossy, and nourishing effect of Dior's viral Lip Glow Oil, makeup lovers have pocket-friendly formulations to try.