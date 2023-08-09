Fans express excitement for the 3 upcoming shades of Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip: "Can't wait to try"

Fans can't contain their excitement as Kylie Cosmetics recently announced three new shades of their best-selling Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip. Sharing a unique creative starring Kylie Jenner, the cosmetics brand revealed that the new shades are set to launch on August 8, 2023.

Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip is a limited edition collection which has become the go-to for juicy lips for many makeup lovers. It is a non-sticky formulation with a cushiony texture that effortlessly glides across the lips, providing a mirror-like shine for a wet-summer, glossy look.

Take a look at what fans had to say about these newly launched shades:

"Can't wait to try " comments a fan on Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip announcement (Image via Instagram/ @kyliecosmetics)

The three new Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip shades - Fall in Love, Playfully Pink, and Sweet Like Hunny - will be available on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

Hype around the 3 new shades of Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip intensifies as fans express their excitement

All of the Gloss Drip range is a vegan formulation that doesn't feel heavy or greasy on the lips and rather nourishes while providing a high-shine.

The comments section under the post about the announcement saw fans express their elation at the new launch, with many saying that they "can't wait" to try on the new shades.

Fans express excitement on the announcement of new Gloss Drip shades (Image via Instagram/ @kyliecosmetics)

The Gloss Drip by Kylie Cosmetics is a Self Magazine Award Winner in the "Best High Shine Lip Gloss" category, with customers raving about the long-lasting, glossy formulation.

Ever since its debut in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics has proved to be quite popular in a saturated cosmetics market. The brand’s Lip Kits sold out within a few hours of going on sale and many believe the cosmetics line’s popularity emerges from their unique PR campaigns and the genuine quality of Kylie Jenner’s range of products.

While the Gloss Drip is a limited edition product, it is highly sought after and is one of the cosmetic line's best-sellers.

Ideal for all skin tones, the three new shades of the Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip range are:

Fall in Love

A dark-red gloss which is ideal for makeup lovers who cherish dark red lips with a glossy, high-shine effect.

Sweet Like Hunny

A sheer peachy shade, this Gloss Drip is ideal for a juicy, glowy, yet subtle look for the lips when one feels like packing a punch without having to do much.

Playfully Pink

Complementing its name, this gloss formulation is a pretty baby pink shade with sparkles. Perfect for high-end makeup looks to the no-makeup-makeup-look, this shade brings back the classic pink lipgloss in a better formulation.

Kylie Cosmetics is famous for its eyeshadow palettes and lip kits in addition to its Gloss Drip. Apart from the newly launched shades, the best-selling gloss is available in four other hues: Match My Energy, Stop Staring, Besistos, and Underestimated.

The launch of new shades of Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip in this highly glossy formulation is a treat for makeup lovers.