Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip: Where to get, release date, and more details explored of the three new shades

Famous Kar-Jenner sibling and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner has recently announced the launch of three new shades of the beauty brand’s award-winning lip gloss Gloss Drip.

The Gloss Drips come in retro-inspired tube packaging and are formulated to give your lips a shiny mirror-like finish. The lacquer is a non-sticky formulation that gives the lips a wet look and a cushiony texture. Additionally, it provides a soft feeling to the lips.

One of Kylie Cosmetics’ best-sellers, the beauty brand is launching three new Gloss Drip shades: Fall In Love, Playfully Pink, and Sweet Like Hunny.

These three luscious-looking shades will be launching on 8 August 2023 and will retail on the official Kylie Cosmetics website.

Everything to know about Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip's new summer shades

Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and the brand's iconic lip kits went viral, taking the cosmetic range to new heights. In a recent statement, Kylie discussed her highly successful Lip Kit formulations, which have quickly become best-sellers.

"For me, being able to have a lasting matte lip formula that wasn’t overly drying, was so important when reformulating my Lip Kit. My new formula has 8 hour wear and lasting color but is super comfortable on the lips. I’m obsessed with it, and I know you guys are going to love it too."

In addition to a cosmetic line, Kylie has also launched Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby as a designated line for skincare and gentle baby-care products.

In a statement, Kylie discussed her cosmetic venture:

"I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I love and use every single day to create my looks. Whether I’m getting my makeup done with my glam team for a shoot, or doing my own makeup at home, I love that makeup can make you feel confident and beautiful and I want to share that feeling with you guys. "

Apart from the highly-pigmented palettes, blushes, bronzers, and highlighters, Kylie's cosmetic brand is famous for its highly glossy Gloss Drip. Available in four shades: Match My Energy, Stop Staring, Besistos, and Underestimated, these lip glosses are a limited edition collection.

Match My Energy is a clear shade ideal for a mirror-like shine on bare lips or to enhance the radiance of lipstick. Stop Staring is a sheer, peachy coral shade slightly on the heavier peachy end Besistos is a dark pink, sheer watermelon shade Underestimated is a sheer pink lip gloss for those who love wearing shiny pink lip colors

More information about the three new hues that will be released in August:

The three new hues scheduled for release in August are:

1) Fall In Love is a dark-red gloss shade, ideal for makeup lovers who love dark red lipsticks and glosses.

2) Playfully Pink is a baby-pink shade with sparkles.

Perfect for the no-makeup-makeup look using high-end lipgloss, the shade will give your lips a sheer shine.

3) Sweet Like Hunny is a glowy, sheer peachy shade that will give a juicy effect to your lips and nourish them with its vegan formulation.

Kylie Cosmetics is Kylie Jenner's labor of love for makeup lovers who wish to recreate her iconic makeup looks. The limited edition Gloss Drip collection has already made it to the beauty brand's best-selling list and with the launch of three new shades in the shiny, cushiony lip gloss range, makeup lovers can't wait to get their hands on the new launches.