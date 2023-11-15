7 best Korean makeup brands in 2023 

Along with skincare, Korean makeup brands are also increasingly capturing the global market. While most beauty enthusiasts are obsessed with Korean brands like ISNtree, Innisfree, Beauty of Joseon, and many more, it is important to note that these are skincare brands, not essentially makeup brands. Even though skincare is an important part of flawless makeup, apart from these labels, Korea has a huge and thriving segment for makeup as well.

In the current global market, Peripera is one of the most well-known Korean makeup brands. Other labels like Holika Holika, CLIO, Hera, Etude House, and more are also gradually making it to people's most-trusted list of cosmetics.

As makeup enthusiasts note, the best thing about these brands is that they offer products that are made up of environment-friendly materials that are safe to use on a daily basis. Plus, their variety of products is wider and apparently more advanced, when compared to other beauty brands in the market.

Peripera, CLIO, rom&nd, Etude House, and three more top Korean makeup brands

1) Peripera

Currently, Peripera is one of the top well-known Korean makeup brands in the global market. This makeup brand offers a wide range of products, including bright lip, eye, and nail colors. However, Peripera is mainly known for its lip tints, and some of its best-selling products are Ink The Velvet, Ink Airy Velvet, Ink Mood Matte Tint, Ink Mood Drop Tint, Ink The Tattoo, and Ink Tint Serum.

Peripera products can be purchased from various online retailers such as Club Clio, YesStyle, Amazon, and Walmart. The price range of the products is between $12 to $179.

2) Holika Holika

Holika Holika offers a wide range of makeup and skincare products, including facial care, body care, makeup, and nail care products. This Korean makeup brand mainly focuses on high-quality ingredients, along with unique and eye-catching packaging. Some of the best makeup products are Petit BB Cream Clearing SPF30 and Holi Pop collection.

Holika Holika products are available for purchasing via Care to Beauty, Feelunique, StyleKorean, YesStyle, and Holika Holika Canada. The price range of the products is between $2 to $90.

3) Hera

Hera is a luxury beauty brand that offers a wide range of premium quality skincare and makeup products. Some of the best products from this Korean makeup brand are Sensual Nude Gloss, Sensual Powder Matte Liquid, Black Cushion Set, Sensual Nude Balm, UV Protector Tone-Up, Airy Powder Primer, and UV Mist Cushion Cover SPF50+ PA++ With Refill.

Their products are available via various international retailers like HERA International, Stylevana, K-Beauty Makeup, K-Beauty Blossom USA, Shop at Korea, and YesStyle. The price range of Hera's products is between $24 and $130.

4) 3CE (3 Concept Eyes)

Another popular Korean makeup brand owned by Nanda Co. 3CE (3 Concept Eyes) offers a wide range of trending makeup products that are mainly known for their advanced formulation and premium look. Their products are very popular among youngsters, because of their pop color-driven products. Some of the best products from this makeup brand are the Multi Eye Color Palette and The Mood Recipe line.

3CE's products are available for purchase via various retailers, such as Style Korean, YesStyle, and Amazon. The price range for their products is between $19.50 to $55.

5) Etude House

Etude House is a Korean makeup brand that offers premium quality cosmetics with unique packaging. The brand offers a wide range of makeup products, but its popularity is mainly due to its cute and whimsical packaging, which changes annually and makes each iteration a collectible. Some of the popular products from Etude House are Drawing Eye Brow, Play Color Eyes Peah Farm, Dear Darling Tint, and Sebum Soak Pore Primer.

Makeup products from Etude House are available for purchase via various online platforms such as YesStyle, Soko Glam, and Style Korean. The price range varies between $18 and $30.

6) CLIO

CLIO is one of the most trusted makeup brands in Korea, which has also gained huge popularity in the global market lately. This Korean makeup brand has impressed makeup enthusiasts because of its professional-grade products.

In fact, many top Korean artists apparently have used makeup products from this brand personally. Some of the top products from CLIO are Kill Brow Tinted Tattoo XP, Superproof Pen Liner, Kill Cover Founwear Cushion, Mad Matte Lip, and others.

One can purchase products from this makeup brand from Style Korean, YesStyle, and Live K-Beauty. The price range of CLIO's products is between $14.70 to $40.

7) rom&nd

Rom&nd Korean makeup brand's creation is quite unique, as it was lauched following a collaboration with Korean beauty influencer and celebrity makeup artist Saerom Min, aka Gaeko.

The brand offers high-quality makeup products that are easy to use and suitable for everyone. Some of the best products from this Korean makeup brand are Zero Cushion foundation, Better Than Cheek blush, Better Than Eyes palette, and Glasting Water Tint lip tint.

Rom&nd Korean makeup products are available via Blooming KOCO, Style Korean, YesStyle, and Amazon, within a price range of $17.90 to $40.

Peripera, CLIO, rom&nd, Etude House, Holika Holika, Hera, and 3CE (3 Concept Eyes) are some of the top Korean makeup brands that are also available on the global market. Beauty enthusiasts can take their pick to get started on their Korean makeup journey!