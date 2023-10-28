5 best Korean skincare brands for teenagers in 2023

Nowadays, every skincare lover is obsessed with Korean skincare brands as they offer efficient products within affordable budgets. Brands like Cosrx, Beauty of Joseon, Isntree, and others provide specialized skincare products from natural ingredients like green tea, rice water, honey, and more.

However, unlike adults, teenagers have different skincare problems, and not everyone needs the same skincare products with natural ingredients. Adults know what they need according to their age, but teenagers need more guidance as teenage skin needs more care during this time as hormones leave the skin barrier vulnerable.

Teenagers need more basic ingredients in their skincare rather than actives like retinol and vitamin C. They need good cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens. Let's see some of the best Korean skincare brands that offer efficient products for teenagers.

Cosrx, Innisfree, Isntree, and two other Korean skincare brands for teenagers

1) Cosrx

Cosrx is one of the top Korean skincare brands for handling acne-prone skin. Acne is the ultimate skin issue for teenagers. Most of them struggle with managing acne and pimples, which many factors can cause. But the good news is that Cosrx offers a wide range of products that target acne.

Cosrx salicylic acid range is quite famous for effectively reducing acne and pimples. For example, Cosrx salicylic acid daily gentle cleanser and Cosrx acne pimple master patch are two popular products for acne-prone skin. They are gentle on the skin yet effective for acne.

These products are directly available via the official website of the brand as well as retailers like Amazon, with price ranges starting from $7.50 to $40.

2) Innisfree

Innisfree is known for its Green Tea range, excellent for soothing skin and healthy skin barrier. Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum is perfect for teenagers as a lightweight serum for hydrating skin. This Korean skincare brand also offers a Pore Clearing Clay Mask that is very effective for pulling out dirt after a long day.

Innisfree's Green Tea and Volcanic Cluster range would be perfect for teenagers to maintain healthy skin without damaging the skin barrier. Their products are directly available via the official website of the brand and retailers like OLIVE YOUNG Global and Amazon. The price of the products ranges between $7 to $35.

3) Beauty of Joseon

Recently, Beauty of Joseon has become one of the most popular sunscreen brands in the global market. The Beauty of Joseon SPF 50 Relief Sun Cream is a broad-spectrum sunscreen highly recommended for teenagers with dry skin, and its sun stick is excellent for oily skin people.

However, the Korean skincare brand also offers amazing serums from Honey, Green Tea, Propolis, Centella Asiatica, and many others. These serums are perfect for teenagers as they contain mild yet effective ingredients for the skin. They are available via the brand's official website, Amazon, and the price range is between $9.55 to $20.99.

4) Isntree

Another Korean skincare brand that offers the best products in the market, starting from moisturizer to sunscreen. If a teenager wants to create a simple and good skincare routine, then this brand would suffice that need. Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream is the ultimate moisturizer to look at all the hydration of your skin.

Their Hyaluronic Acid Water base sunscreen is also quite famous for being a lightweight broad-spectrum sunscreen that does not leave a white cast. All of their products are suitable for almost all skin types, starting from dry to oily skin. The products are available via Amazon and OLIVE YOUNG Global, ranging from $16 to $29.

5) Skin1004

Skin1004 focuses on using pure and natural ingredients to help to target skin issues gently. This Korean skincare brand offers a wide range of products. Still, its hero product is the Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum, a lightweight sunscreen suitable for all skin types.

Teenagers struggling to choose the right sunscreen for their skin type can trust Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum. This sunscreen is available via Amazon for $17. Other products of Skin1004 are also available via Amazon with a price range of $9.50 to $26.

These excellent and minimal skincare routines fit within a budget, and teenagers can trust these top-rated Korean skincare brands for their skincare needs.