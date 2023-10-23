5 best Korean skincare brands for all ages in 2023

Recently, the demand for Korean skincare brands has increased worldwide as people shift their focus from makeup to prioritizing healthy skin. Makeup is an art, and artists need a clean and clear canvas, emphasizing the importance of a good skincare routine. People have become increasingly aware that not all products suit every skin; diverse skin types require individualized treatments.

But there are some essential skincare products that are necessary for everyone's daily regimen. These include cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen, crucial for preserving healthy skin from childhood through old age. Many famous Korean skincare brands offer great products that will effectively suffice the skincare needs of all ages. Here are some of them in the following list.

Beauty of Joseon, Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, and two other Korean skincare brands for all ages

1) Beauty of Joseon

Beauty of Joseon (BOJ) is one of the top Korean skincare brands in the world because of its gentle and effective products. The emphasis on classic Korean beauty practices is one of the brand's many strong points in Beauty of Joseon. The Joseon Dynasty developed time-tested beauty regimens that relied on all-natural products to promote skin vitality and radiance.

The Beauty of Joseon provides an alternative to conventional skincare by drawing inspiration from age-old practices. Because of that BOJ is perfect for all ages. The price range of the products is between $9.55 to $20.99. They are available for purchase via the official website and other retailers like Amazon.

2) Innisfree

Green tea is the core of this Korean skincare brand. Hu Shu, whose mother developed her skincare products at home using natural materials from Korea, inspired the creation of Innisfree. The beginning of this Korean skincare brand was established in the year 2000 on Jeju Island, which is home to unrivalled green tea fields.

Innisfree offers products that help to soothe skin and build a strong skin barrier. The brand offers affordable skincare products that range between $7 to $35. People can purchase their products directly from the brand's official website and other retailers like TesterKorea and OLIVE YOUNG Global.

3) Sulwhasoo

The roots of Sulwhasoo can be traced back to a desire to combine cutting-edge research with traditional beauty practices. To this day, the Korean skincare brand maintains its rich history by producing high-end skin care collections that are adored worldwide.

The key ingredient used by this brand is ginseng, which has numerous skin benefits. They also use natural ingredients like White Lily, Solomon's Seal, Peony, and many others. The price range for the products ranges between $13 to $241, and they are available for purchase via Sulwhasoo's website and Amazon.

4) Cosrx

Cosrx is the top Korean skincare brand that has gained massive popularity because of its acne-prone skincare products. Probably every skincare lover has now used Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. COSRX believes that cosmetics should provide benefits beyond superficial appeal.

Their mission is to help people locate remedies that are tailored to their specific skin issues. Cosrx uses ingredients like Cica, Centella, Ceramide, Peptide, Niacinamide, and more. Their products are affordable and effective, starting from $7.50 to $40. They are available via the brand's official website and other retailers like Amazon.

5) Illiyoon

This skincare brand specializes in moisturizing to revitalize naturally healthy skin with skincare science from Asia's best ingredients. Illiyoon combines Korea's heritage ingredients with Amorepacific's advanced skincare science to nourish self-moisturizing ability by strengthening the deep skin barrier.

Illiyoon's key ingredients are medicinal herbs, including ginseng root water, angelica acutiloba roots, liriope platyphylla, and other herbs mentioned in traditional Korean Medicine prescribed for skincare treatment to restore radiance. The price range of their products is between $12.40 to $31.64. Available for purchase via Illiyoon's official website and other retailers like OLIVE YOUNG Global and Amazon.

Korean skincare brands cater to all ages with diverse approaches to healthy skin. If you are looking for good Korean skincare brands suitable for all ages, these choices are highly recommended. To purchase their products at the best prices, check out the websites mentioned.