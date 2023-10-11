5 best Korean skincare products to clear acne 

Korean skincare products have gained popularity all over the world for their usage of natural yet effective ingredients. When it comes to clearing acne, Korea has offered a wide range of skincare products which has proven quite efficient. Brands like Cosrx, I'm From, Axis Y, and Isntree are some of the top brands that offer efficient skincare within an affordable budget.

Acne is not only for oily skin people, even people with dry and combination skin have acne issues. It is an inevitable skincare issue that needs more care than it seems. Acne can come due to many reasons, and every type of acne needs specific care and treatment. But some basic steps need to be followed in skincare to stop them from coming back and create a healthy skin barrier.

Look at some of the best Korean skincare products to clear acne and get that healthy glow.

1) Cosrx BHA Blackhead power liquid

When it comes to clearing acne, BHA is the top ingredient to include in the skincare routine, and this Korean skincare product would be the best option. BHA helps with exfoliating, balancing out oil production on the skin, decongesting pores, and many more. Oily and acne-prone skin loves BHA.

Cosrx BHA Blackhead power liquid contains BHA as well as willow bark extract. With this product, acne-prone skin will get a wide range of benefits such as hydrating skin, skin smoothness, minimized breakouts, clogged pores, even out skin complexion, and many more. The price of this product is $40.

2) I'm From Mugwort Essence

One of the biggest impacts of acne is skin inflammation, and Mugwort is very popular for its anti-inflammatory properties. This skincare ingredient is known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, which are beneficial for clearing acne. In addition to that, Mugwort is saturated with vitamin E and antioxidants that go deep into the skin and protect the skin barrier.

I'm From Mugwort Essence, a Korean skincare product that offers all these benefits for acne-prone skin and all skin types. It has 100% pure Mugwort extract. This product is available for $32 to $50.

3) Isntree Green Tea Fresh Toner

Green tea is another key ingredient to include in the skincare routine for acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin. Green tea is enriched with vitamin E and EGCG. The benefits of vitamin E are very common and numerous, and for EGCG, it helps to fight UV rays and DNA damage. So, to reduce acne from the roots, Isntree Green Tea Fresh Toner would be a great Korean skincare product. This product is available for $15 to $23.

4) Axis Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum

Dealing with post-acne marks is difficult as they become quite stubborn and deep. However, this Korean skincare product has proven to be one of the most effective ones to treat acne marks and dark spots. The key ingredients of this Korean skincare product are niacinamide, squalane, papaya, sea buckthorn, rice bran, allantoin, and calendula.

All these Axis Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum components have uncountable skin benefits that promote healthy skin. It mainly helps with uneven skin tone, acne, inflammation, and dark spots. This product is available for $15.40 on the brand's official website.

5) 1025 Dokdo Sunscreen SPF 50+

It is a very well-known fact now that it is compulsory to wear sunscreen doesn't matter where a person is or if they have any skin issues or not. But the problem is that most sunscreen can cause clogged pores, leading to pimples and acne. Finding a sunscreen for acne-prone skin can be quite difficult.

But this Korean skincare product, 1025 Dokdo Sunscreen SPF 50+, has been specially manufactured for acne-prone skin. It does not clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. It does not leave any white cast. And most importantly, it is hydrating and perfect for sensitive skin types. The product is available for $24.

All these products are available via various Korean skincare product retailers, and the price of the products may vary depending on the retailers.