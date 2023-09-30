5 best women-led K-beauty brands of all time

Following the records, multiple women-led K-beauty brands have made a noteworthy impact on beauty. And the numbers are already changing with more K-beauty brands formed by prominent women celebs and influencers. These women-led K-beauty brands have revolutionized beauty enthusiasts' perception of attractiveness by welcoming their outstanding attributes and enriching their natural beauty.

Further, K-beauty brands, led by women, have established themselves as pioneers in the industry, introducing innovative products and creating a supportive atmosphere for all. Their dedication to quality, practicality, and inclusion has enabled them to remain at the forefront of the beauty industry and inspire women worldwide.

From the iconic Laneige, launched by Jin Wook Lee in 1994, to the ingenious beauty items from Innisfree, established by Suh Sung-Hwan in 2000, these labels have altered the beauty market's entire scenario. Laneige, highlighting hydration and skincare, has evolved as an international favorite, while Innisfree's pledge to sustainability and genuine elements has garnered a loyal followership.

Other noteworthy women-led K-beauty brands incorporate Sulwhasoo, established by Sung-Hwan Suh in 1966, which incorporates classic Korean herbal components with modern science to form luxurious skincare yields. Further, Klairs, launched by Ryan Park in 2009, concentrates on mild and effective formulas for sensitive skin.

The Pure Lotus and 4 of the best women-led K-beauty brands of time immemorial

1) The Pure Lotus

The K-beauty brand, The Pure Lotus, is the brainchild of Eugene Oh. This natural skincare label from Jeju Island has items crafted with extracts from white lotus grown in a pond at the Beophwasa shrine. The brand inventor's mother, artist Kang Myeong-sun, is the woman behind all the unusual packaging of all skincare products.

Some of the significant skincare products of this K-beauty brand are - Jeju Botanical pH Balancing Cleanser, Sun Project Light Sun Essence SPF 50+, Cellus Revive Essence Toner, Face The Wild, Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++, Rice Soothing Active Gel Mask, to name a few.

2) Glow Recipe

Sarah Lee and Christine Chang are the two women who extensively associated with the Korean beauty industry for L'Oréal Korea before moving to the US. They founded this K-beauty skincare brand. Glow Recipe was their personal skincare line of fruit-powered skin-caring items.

Some of the significant skincare products of this K-beauty brand are - Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial, Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm, Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream, and Watermelon Sleeping Mask, to name a few.

3) 3CE

Kim So-hee started her Korean beauty skincare brand, 3CE (3 CONCEPT EYES), in 2009. This beauty brand of hers was known for its rich and favorably pigmented skincare products.

All the product colors look spirited and are not implied for the faint-hearted beauty seekers. Kim was also touted as one of Asia’s Latest Star Businesswomen in Forbes Asia’s ‘The Emergent 25’ list for her immense contribution to the skincare industry.

Some of the significant skincare products of this K-beauty brand are - 3CE Mood Recipe Multi Eye Color Palette, 3CE Mini Multi Eye Color Palette, 3CE Mood Recipe Lip Color, 3CE Velvet Lip Tint, Get 3x the Confidence with 3CE, to name a few.

4) Peach C

Makeup brand Peach C was established by the prominent Korean model and blogger Ha Neul, the proud owner of the eponymous lingerie brand Haneul Haneul.

It is a unique Korean beauty label that puffs of mint, colorful, and easy-to-wear cosmetic hues. This brand's most commonly claimed beauty product is its matte lip stains and eye shadows, all oozing sweet and juicy shades for a young-looking face.

Some of the significant skincare products of this K-beauty brand are - Peach C - Peach Glow Makeup Base, Peach C - Champagne Eye Glitter - 3 Colors, Peach C - Honey Glow Cover Cushion - 3 Colors, Peach C - Slim Waterproof Fixxy Liner - 3 Colors, Peach C - Seasonal Blending Eyeshadow Palette - 4 Types, to name a few.

5) MINITT

MINITT by Former T-ara associate Hyomin ( Image via Facebook)

Former T-ara associate Hyomin owns the Korean makeup label. This brand was established in 2019 and bears its line from the founder’s name. It is a homonym of 'minute' and alludes to the brand’s ideology of living in the juncture.

This K-pop star, well-known for her makeup and skincare ritual, mainly communicates her choices with her fanciers through the MINITT brand. Further, MINITT’s creative and easy-to-use beauty products are 100% made in Korea.

Some of the significant skincare products of this K-beauty brand are - MINITT - Lip-Tail Pencil - 3 Colors, MINITT Moment Solid Perfume, MINITT Artist Eyeliner, MINITT Essence Cushion, MINITT Aura Ampoule to name a few.

Final thoughts

These K-beauty brands have created an ultimate uproar in the beauty industry by entrusting women to welcome their beauty. To get the advantages of these ingenious K-beauty brands, a beauty seeker can keep this list handy and inspire others to do the same.