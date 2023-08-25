Fans swoon over (G)I-dle Minnie latest look for 3CE campaign: “My favorite girl with my favorite makeup brand”

On August 23, 2023, (G)I-dle Minnie was seen in a collaboration pictorial with 3CE and Vogue Korea. (G)I-dle Minnie campaigned with a well-known makeup beauty brand 3CE to promote their new edition of lipstick collection i.e., "STAY HAZY", 3CE Hazy Lip Clay. The K-pop idol (G)I-dle Minnie was featured in a magazine pictorial with Vogue Korea, where she can be seen sporting the lipstick shade from the collection called "Common Stranger".

Vogue Korea and 3CE officially released this campaign along with (G)I-dle Minnie, which shares the release of an authentic lipstick range that's a chic matte Hazy Lip Clay, with an unfading haziness on the lips.

3CE offers 10 super-cool vivid playoff colors which the famous K-pop singer portrayed spectacularly. These lipsticks are comfortable to wear, and smooth and non-drying.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

The campaign was a hit, with many loyal fans showing their positive reaction towards it and showering love and admiration towards their K-pop singer's effortless look.

Through this campaign with (G)I-dle Minnie, Vouge Korea received plenty of love towards this new launch and this benefited 3CE's new lipstick marketing strategy.

The 3CE lipstick Hazy Lip Clay is available on the company's official website and other beauty retailers for $20.

(G)I-dle Minnie’s latest look for the 3CE campaign wins fans' hearts

This lipstick collection offers a melting clay texture that sits perfectly down on the lips and calmly adheres all over it. The matte texture applies evenly on the lips without getting it clumped with some delicate color range. The product also gives a hydro-clay sensation.

The 3CE clay lipstick has 10 lipstick shades, including butter beige, Paintingcot, Common Stranger, Whip red, Hipamine, cherry fluff, Type Girl, mauvrown, Warm Brownie, and plum pudding.

With just one stroke, the lipstick gives good coverage. The brush comes in a Triangular-shaped applicator that doesn't leave any clots.

As the photos went viral, several fans took to Instagram to comment on the pictures as they expressed their excitement and admiration toward the pop singer.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@3ce_official)

The collaboration of (G)I-dle's Minnie with 3CE's "STAY HAZY" lipstick collection, featured in Vogue Korea, took the internet by storm. Many fans adored and appreciated their darling K-pop singer, who was seen wearing the lip brand's "Common Stranger" shade.

The campaign's victory intensified Minnie's charm and strengthened 3CE's innovative marketing strategy.