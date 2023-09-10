Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Officially bound with ginseng, the Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum is the K-Beauty brand's newfound love. With the brand launching this sixth-generation serum on September 1, 2023, Sulwhasoo has again marked its existence in the makeup domain. Priced at $89, the Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum is obtainable from its official website or e-commerce sites.

The newly reformulated serum comes with the hero ingredient - ginseng. Given the ingredient's popular in the South Korean beauty domain, it is used in making varied skincare items. Right from face serum to overnight sleeping masks and essential oils, ginseng plays a significant role.

Further details explored about Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum

As stated above, the Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum is packed with ginseng. This age-old herb grows as a root and has made its place in Korean culture, for instance, in teas, soups, herbal remedies, skincare items, etc.

While this herb has been lauded for its multi-faceted benefits, ginseng is mainly used in making herbal products like face serums, moisturizers, and essential oils, thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging properties. Ginseng is thus considered a 'superfood' for the skin. Under multiple harvesting processes, this natural herb is dried, diced, and added to this skincare serum.

Thus, the latest anti-aging serum from Sulwhasoo should be a part of any skincare ritual. This is also supported by the fact that it only takes 6-7 ginseng roots to make a single bottle of this serum, making the formulation super-concentrated for utmost effectiveness.

On that note, here are some of the highlights of Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum and why it is worth a shot:

Ginseng's power: Ginseng, a highly revered element in the Korean skincare industry, is known for its anti-aging characteristics and promoting skin regeneration. The serum is infused with concentrated ginseng extract and aids in nourishing and revitalizing the skin layers, making them radiant and youthful. Hydrates deeply: This serum provides deep hydration to the skin, courtesy of its lightweight formulation that penetrates the skin in-depth. As such, it delivers adequate moistness and skin nutrients, making the skin look plumper and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Strengthens the skin barrier: A strong skin barrier is required for healthy and resilient skin upkeep. Regularly, this serum protects the skin against environmental pollutants and improves its overall look. A benefit to other skincare products: This serum's formula is curated to prep the skin layers, which makes it more receptive to the perks of other products in the daily skincare ritual. By incorporating this serum as an initial step, a beauty seeker can maximize the effectiveness of their entire skincare routine.

How to apply

Here are a some simple steps to use Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum:

Clean the face and pat dry.

Take a pea-sized amount of the serum onto the fingertips.

Apply gently all over the face and neck, skirting the eye area.

Pat the skin with light upward strokes to help absorption.

Follow up with the favored moisturizer or additional skincare items.

For best results, use the serum twice every day.

Final thoughts

Launched on September 1, this ginseng-instilled Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum is a skincare jewel that offers multiple perks. This serum is worth a try, from its potent ginseng-infused formulation to its deep hydrating techniques and skin barrier-strengthening capabilities.

Obtainable with a price tag of $89, a beauty enthusiast can purchase this skincare serum from its official website or reputed beauty retailers like Sephora and Amazon and cherish the skin transformative outcomes of Sulwhasoo.