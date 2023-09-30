Apart from the K-Pop and K-dramas, the Koreans are also known for their revolutionizing K-beauty concept. From the 10-step skincare ritual, ginseng, the jello skin routine, or the velvety, unblemished Korean glass skin, 2023 has witnessed Korean Beauty's constantly evolving makeup concepts and unconventional looks.

Similar to Lisa from BLACKPINK, K-beauty lovers can experiment with distinct glitter for their eyes, clumpy-looking eyelashes, sparkling eyeshadow, and bright colors for pouts. Hyein from New Jeans merged the caramel blush procedure involving muted application and blending by forming a soft flush of colored cheeks. This makeover was to enhance the natural attributes without dominating them.

The world of Korean beauty is constantly pushing the limits of skincare and cosmetics. With the rise of these latest K-beauty sensations from South Korea, the world's skincare and makeup place, the K-beauty domain is commonly the go-to area for uncovering the beauty industry's most delinquent trends and creations.

For all beauty fans, they provide a variety of must-have formulas, essential ingredients, and ground-breaking makeup techniques. Makeover enthusiasts can stay one step ahead of the emerging cosmetics curve by keeping up with these K-beauty trends.

Check out 5 of the best K-beauty makeup trends, which have created an uproar in the beauty industry

1) Caramel blush

Caramel blush has evolved as an influential Korean beauty makeup trend in 2023, following the rage of caramel lip tints. This nude tone provides a natural sun-kissed glow, ideal for beauty enthusiasts who want a muted makeover.

Hyein from New Jeans using the caramel blush method (Image via Sportskeeda)

To achieve this makeup look, follow the simple steps:

Use a matte-toned bronze or light-brown blush to accomplish this effect, along with warm undertones as the key to a natural skin tone.

2) Clumpy eyelashes

For acquiring an intense glossy look in 2023, clumpy lashes are the go-to craze, akin to the doll-like eyes or spidery lashes from the 1960s.

To achieve this makeup look, follow the simple steps:

Apply mascara horizontally, starting from base to tip, with fine-tipped bristles. For a heavy consistency, opt for a double layer.

Collect the eyelashes at the ends and clump them with the brush's pointed tip.

Pair clumpy lashes with a muted makeover for a proportional face.

3) Feathered eyebrows

In 2023, feathered eyebrows are yet another beauty trend, dominating the most popular Korean makeovers. It picked up its pace as the K-celebs shifted away from fixed or panoramic-looking curves.

Itzy with feathered eyebrows (Image via Sportskeeda)

To achieve this K-beauty makeup look, follow the simple steps:

Take a good-quality eyebrow pencil and sketch the eyebrows in concise, hairlike strokes. While doing so, aim for realistic feathering touches.

Follow up by enhancing the innate beauty of the eyebrows, but try to avoid creating any detailed shape. Instead, improve the brows' natural formation to achieve this look.

4) Juicy plump lips

The Korean-inspired beauty trend emphasized full, alluring lips in 2023. These juicy-looking plump lips use excellent lip gloss and a shiner to cater to this more voluminous look.

To achieve this makeup look, follow the simple steps:

After using lip color, apply a single swipe of lip gloss or balm.

5) Futuristic makeover

For this futuristic makeup, a beauty lover has to welcome the concept of outer space and the universe. The same provides a fascinating setting for this subtly dystopian cosmetic facial look.

To achieve this makeup look, follow the simple steps:

Create a pearlescent face to acquire an ethereal glimmer.

Use a reverse neon eyeliner to add a spontaneous pop of color to the eyes.

Add sparkling eyeshadow and facial jewelry, like rhinestones, for a touch of celestial glow.

Then, complement this look using bold and bright lip colors.

With the advent of simplistic K-beauty trends, one does not have to think twice before embracing the some. The K-beauty makeup game has evolved to be more astounding for everyone, thanks to its easy-going tactics.