Hailey Bieber's Rhode Peptide Lip Tints: Where to get, price, and more

Rhode is set to launch Peptide Lip Tints, its first entry into the world of color cosmetics, on September 28, 2023. The yet-to-be-launched product line will include four tints. These new shades of lip tints will be available on the company's official website and several other beauty retailers for $16 from September 28, 2023.

Over the past few weeks, Hailey Bieber, the prominent model and founder of Rhode, has been busy sharing teasers about the new multicolored product on social media. Unlike the greyscale tones of her authentic lip products, the new Peptide Lip Tints seem to be glossy and bright.

Speaking about the upcoming launch of Rhode's Peptide Lip Tint, Hailey Bieber spoke to Byrdie and said:

"One of my favorite things about our new Peptide Lip Tint is that I get the same nourishing formula as our Peptide Lip Treatment, but with a hint of color. We spent years formulating to get the perfect four shades that I’m obsessed with to wear running around during the day or for a night out."

Rhode Peptide Lip Tints to launch in four food-inspired shades

Rhode's new Peptide Lip Tints will be available in light-but-buildable tints that merge and soften the lips, giving users a glossy finish.

Emphasizing the same, Hailey Bieber stated during a press release that the product will provide a natural gloss on the lips once applied. Speaking about the lip tint, she said:

"A rich gloss of natural, tinted hydration that fits effortlessly into your Rhode routine."

The four new shades are aroma-free and contain components such as shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu, and babassu—the same nutritive formulation that makes up the now-viral Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment.

These peptide lip tints will arrive in four food-inspired tints:

1) Ribbon - This shade is motivated by the deep shades of adorable candy ribbons. With its nutritious peptide formula, it not only delivers a pop of color but also helps to moisturize and enhance the lips.

2) Toast - This satisfying shade oozes warmth and nostalgia. It is inspired by the aroma and color of freshly toasted bread. This lip tint makes for a natural-looking colorant that enriches one's lips.

3) Raspberry jelly - This Raspberry Lip Tint shade adds a hint of color to the lips. It includes rich hues of raspberry jelly and a peptide-infused formulation, which will leave the lips feeling nurtured and moisturized.

4) Expresso - This much-awaited brown lip tint shade is sure to enhance the natural hue of one's lip, taking their look to the next level.

Simple steps to use Rhode's new Peptide Lip Tints

Gently exfoliate the lips.

Apply a lip balm to moisten the lips and get rid of any dryness.

Select any hue from Rhode's new Peptide Lip Tints collection.

Gently apply the lip tint across the lips, beginning from the middle and moving toward the two corners.

Mix the tint with a lip brush or your finger for a natural gradient feel. For a more intense glaze, apply a double layer of the lip tint.

Conclude by dabbing the lips with a soft tissue to clean up any extra product.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode's new peptide-infused lip tints will debut in four breathtaking hues. Beauty enthusiasts can look forward to buying these luxurious products for $16 starting from September 28, 2023, via the authorized website and various e-commerce sites.